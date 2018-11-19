New DEA office in Traverse City, partnership with Michigan State Police

DETROIT – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Detroit Field Division, on Monday announced the opening of the Traverse City Post of Duty.

This new post of duty will allow the DEA to better serve Michigan by identifying, disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations and their subsidiary organizations operating in the northern Michigan area. Also announced, was the DEA’s partnership with the Michigan State Police Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT).

The DEA currently has 222 domestic offices in 23 Divisions throughout the United States, and 90 foreign offices in 69 countries. This announcement will mark the 223rd domestic office. The Traverse City Post of Duty is the seventh DEA office in Michigan and will be overseen by an Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Grand Rapids, and ultimately the Detroit Division Office.

The full-time presence of DEA personnel in northern Michigan will enhance partnerships with law enforcement agencies throughout the region and increase the service provided.

Personnel assigned to the DEA Traverse City Post of Duty will coordinate with federal, state and local investigators to identify, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute transnational criminal organizations, violent drug trafficking organizations, firearms trafficking organizations, and their subsidiary organizations; which operate throughout northern Michigan, the United States, and the world.

The DEA also announced the partnership with the Michigan State Police TNT, which consists of the Michigan State Police; Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office; Antrim County Sheriff’s Office; Benzie County Sheriff’s Office; Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office; Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office; Wexford County Sheriff’s Office; Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office; Osceola County Sheriff’s Office; Traverse City Police and the Army National Guard, collaborating to combat drug trafficking and vice-related crimes.

This long-term collaboration with the Traverse Narcotics Team will provide federal resources to northern Michigan law enforcement agencies, including training and reimbursements for investigative expenses and overtime. In addition, law enforcement agencies will be able to share intelligence that benefits investigations around the globe, as well as those in our own backyard.

The Traverse City Post of Duty is located with the Michigan State Police Traverse Narcotics Team.

“The current opioid epidemic is a priority for DEA, however, this partnership allows us to adapt to any future drug threat facing northern Michigan,” said DEA special agent in Charge Timothy Plancon. “We will leverage the full resources of the DEA and our partners to ensure drug traffickers are aware that their criminal actions will not be tolerated.”

The objective of the DEA is simple, bringing those individuals who violate Federal drug laws to justice. The incredible work our agents and officers perform on a daily basis is tough and vital to the safety and quality of life for those living and visiting northern Michigan.