Ready to sparkle: Community comes together to decorate Bear Lake for holiday season

By Dave Yarnell

Special to the News Advocate

BEAR LAKE — For decades, the massive pine tree at the entrance to Bear Lake has served as the landmark for the downtown area.

For the same amount of time, a local business has upheld the tradition of decorating the 66 foot tree with lights to celebrate the holiday season.

Mark Thompson, owner of Mark Thompson Tree and Stump Removal, said his family has been decorating the tree each year since 1977. On Monday, they were at it again.

“My family comes and helps each year, and there is a crew who test all of the lights and replace any burned out bulbs before we put them up,” he said.

It is a big endeavor to decorate a tree of that size. Thompson and his family work together using bucket trucks to lay each strand of lights, which are 100 feet long each.

“It’s a beautiful tree,” said Thompson. “About 1,400 lights are put up in total.”

Pauline Jaquish, who is in charge of the annual Sparkle in the Park, said the tree serves as a welcome for visitors driving through Bear Lake and marks the entry to the Sparkle in the Park display.

Sparkle in the Park will be kicking off their 14th season, with Bear Lake businesses, organizations and individuals setting up nearly 50 holiday scenes in Hopkins Park.

Thousands of vehicles pass through the displays from Saturday, Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. The display is open every night from 5 to 10 p.m.

Opening night, Saturday, Nov. 24, will include an official lighting ceremony starting at 5 p.m. and then chili, hot chocolate and the arrival of Santa at 6:30 p.m.

“It is hard to believe it’s the 14th year,” said Jaquish, who with her husband Philip has been in charge of the event from the start.

“In the beginning Philip thought I was nuts, but he decided he would make sure I didn’t electrocute myself so he volunteered to help hook things up. That first year we had about 16 sites and now we are over 50 sites and spilling out onto the U.S. 31 corridor.”

The Bear Lake Promoters and the Village of Bear Lake are the official sponsors of the event.

“We have several helpers this year,” Jaquish said. “Randy and Katherine Johnson, Tom and Annette Hart, Don and Rita Brisbin, Leslie Osborn, Nancy Coalter, Rod Richmond, Natalie Ware, Dave and Linda Schweyer, Julie Griffis and Amanda Harthun plus about 20 businesses, churches and organizations that put up their own sites.”

Jaquish is particularly excited about opening night.

“It has grown into much more than I ever dreamed,” she said. “Free tailgate chili, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee is available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and all donated by local ‘Sparklers,’ as I call our volunteers. From 6:30 to 7:30 Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with the children and offer treat bags to all. This year we are encouraging visitors to bring food items that will go to the Bear Lake Area Food Bank.”

Jaquish added that on every Saturday night, starting at 5 p.m., everyone is invited to participate in Christmas caroling near the Toyland Bear Lake display starting at 6 p.m.

How many lights sparkle each night in the Hopkins Park vicinity?

“With over 50 displays and our huge village tree that itself has about 1,500 lights, I’d say there are well over 50,000,” she said. “But it’s really difficult to say. I haven’t had anyone volunteer yet to take an official count. That position is open if anyone is so inclined.”

Jaquish said the volunteers take satisfaction in seeing families enjoy the displays.

“I sometimes watch the traffic flow on an evening,” Jaquish said. “Young families walk with their little ones to each site and dogs bark their approval as they hang their heads out of truck windows. We really take pride in the event when the vans bring residents from foster care homes like the Manistee Medical Care Facility and the Maples in Frankfort. Those are the reasons Sparkle in the Park continues.”

Jaquish pointed out that there has never been an admission charge although there are donation boxes near Toyland Bear Lake in the middle of the park to help purchase supplies for the following year.

“If we charged admission, we know there are some families who would only be able to come through one time during the season – and they enjoy coming back again and again,” she said.

Staff writer Jane Bond contributed to this report.