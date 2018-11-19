Red Cross offers first aid for severe bleeding online course

MICHIGAN — The American Red Cross has launched a new First Aid for Severe Bleeding online course so people can learn what to do until emergency help arrives.

“A serious injury can lead to life-threatening blood loss within minutes, so it’s critical for people to know exactly what to do to stop the flow of blood and save a life,” said Eunice “Nici” Singletary, MD, FACEP, member of the Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, Chair of the First Aid Sub-Council and Professor of emergency medicine at the University of Virginia Health System.

The 30-minute online course contains content on how to recognize and care for life-threatening bleeding, including:

• When and how to apply different types of tourniquets;

• When to use hemostatic dressing (a dressing with an agent on it for quickly clotting blood); and

• How to recognize and care for someone in shock.

People can register for the course at www.redcross.org/take-a-class/severebleeding.

In addition to the course, having bleeding control kits available is also recommended.

The kits have the supplies needed to help control life-threatening bleeding and prevent further blood loss from someone with a traumatic injury. Personal kits contain tourniquets, gauze, trauma shears and nitrile gloves. Professional kits also include a hemostatic dressing.

Bleeding control kits are available at redcross.org.

The course and bleeding control kits are designed to help save lives. They also support the educational goals of the national Stop the Bleed campaign, which encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.