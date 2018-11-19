WSCC board discusses Glik’s building

CUSTER — On Monday afternoon the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees discussed the concept of purchasing the former Glik’s building in Manistee when it met Monday at the Mason County Eastern Schools in Custer.

Monday’s meeting was one of two the college holds each year at an off campus location, and one of the main topics of discussion was an idea brought to the board by college president Scott Ward. That proposal was the possibility for the college to expand its Manistee operations into the downtown area in the former Glik’s building located at 400 River St.

The subject was never intended for a vote of the board on Monday and was on the agenda merely as a discussion topic.

“I asked for this particular item simply because there were questions that came out of the administrative committee,” said board chair Bruce Smith. “Normally something like this would have come before the whole board as a recommendation, which it didn’t. There was some discussion about the proper use of capital funds for this purpose and if that is the way the board as a whole would like to spend capital funds.”

Some of the positives Ward pointed out to the board was the high visibility intersection at the corner of River and Maple streets, which is one of the busiest in Manistee. The building has 13,094 square feet of floor space on the street level for operational use and 7,280 square feet of covered parking and an additional outside parking lot beyond that space. There also is 1,326 square feet available in the basement for storage.

“Given the proximity to local businesses, residential neighborhoods and downtown foot traffic the acquisition of this building could lead to greater opportunities for academic offerings, extra curricular events and community development activities for the college in Manistee,” said Ward.

Ward stressed the college purchasing the building and using it just for their own use wouldn’t really be feasible. However, he said they have found a way which could make it possible.

“In anticipation of this challenge, college staff approached both the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and Networks Northwest to explore the possibility of entering into a long-term lease for a portion of the building,” said Ward. “Both organizations indicated a strong interest in such an agreement, which would provide revenue to the college to alleviate monthly cost and provide building staffing so that a dedicated college employee would not be required at the location until it has grown into the point of justifying one.”

Ward said the missions of those two organizations are like the college, which is to make the community a better place to learn, live, work and prosper.

“Through the activities of Networks Northwest students and other building visitors would have opportunities to receive job search assistance, adult education and GED completion, job training, apprenticeship training, job placement, hiring assistance and even small business development,” said Ward.

“Partnering with the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce in new levels of community and educational collaboration would greatly enhance the college’s ability to achieve its workforce and economic development mission in Manistee.”

Ward said other people in Manistee including businesses, and elected and appointed officials in the city and county have shown a strong interest in the college pursuing the purchase.

Ward said another component to it would be the possibility of expanding the academic instruction offerings in the Manistee area beyond the Manistee Center located at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, which is only available for evening classes. He said this building would offer future options for hosting daytime classes.

Board members appeared to be evenly split on what they felt pursuing that option would or wouldn’t bring to the college. Some felt it might be better to look into other areas of the district, while others stated it would bring strong recognition for the college right in the middle of the downtown area of one of its two largest communities. What they all agreed upon was more details were needed.

Trustee Richard Wilson said he supported looking into the opportunity in greater detail, but he wasn’t looking to take action on it until more details were brought forward.

“Philosophically, I have no objection to this whatsoever as I think this is becoming a common way of doing things as we are looking to spread the risk,” said Wilson. “We did the same thing with the hospital (Manistee Center) as the hospital took the risk of building those classrooms for its own use, but because of the contribution from the college the risk was reduced to the hospital.”

Wilson said, however, the devil is in the details and none of those were on the table at this time.

“We have no idea of price terms, conditions, ideas and so on at this point in time,” said Wilson. “It would appear to fill a need that the hospital space cannot fill because of its need for the space. If you are looking for philosophical discussion I think by all means we should explore.”

Trustee James Jensen said he had some real concerns on the issue.

“The administrative committee according to our policy is to deal with issues of finance and facilities,” said Jensen. “Pretty clearly that is what we are talking about here. Six or seven months ago a verbal presentation was given to the committee without any other information that suggested the college was going to purchase and renovate the building. There were questions from the committee if that was a proper use of capital funds and is that consistent with what we said to the taxpayers when they approved the capital millage.”

Jensen said no action was taken and there was no proposal. At the next meeting he said Ward had a memo that he was going to look at the possible purchase of real estate. He said on Tuesday of last week they were notified there was something on their agenda regarding this matter.

“When it came in we basically got a verbal presentation that said we are now looking at purchasing a building and renovating it,” said Jensen. “There were concerns by some like me if it is proper for the college to become a commercial property developer. I think we need to have that discussion.”

After further discussion, Smith said the matter would be sent back to the president’s office and they could bring more details back to the board administrative committee to review it. He said the administrative committee then could decide if they wanted to bring it back to the full board for the December meeting.