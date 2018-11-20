Buren, Thomas named Elks November Students of the Month

MANISTEE — The Manistee BPOE Elks Lodge No. 250 announced that Manistee High School’s Logan Buren and Jaelyn Thomas have been named as the November Students of the Month.

Every month during the school year the local Elks Lodge honors two students who excel in their school and the community for this honor. It also gives them the opportunity

to apply for and win scholarships.

“Selection is based on character, school and community service, leadership and scholastic achievement,” said local Elks Student of the Month committee chair Gini Pelton.

Buren is the son of Gary and Cheryl Buren, of Manistee. The National Honor Society member has recorded a 3.8 grade point average in his studies at the Manistee Area Public Schools.

Teacher Dan Burns praised Buren for both the way he excels in the classroom and on the athletic fields.

“As his teacher, I have watched Logan strive to become an independent, critical thinker who seeks to constantly improve,” said Burns. “As his coach, I have watched Logan set goals and meet those goals through perseverance and hard work.”

Burns said he sees nothing but success on the horizon for Buren.

“The way that Logan carries himself and interacts with others will fit great into a college setting, where he will be asked to collaborate effectively with people of all backgrounds, skills and abilities,” said Burns.

Athletics has played a big role in his time in high school as Buren was captain of the football and baseball teams. He also participated in powerlifting, basketball and MRA skiing.

Besides being a member of the National Honor Society he also has been in Students Against Destructive Decisions and Youth Group.

Buren said that community service events have helped him grow as a person.

“During one of my many experiences a few years back I went to Portage Lake Bible Camp,” said Buren. “During my time I was a leader/mentor for families that were in need and didn’t have necessities that others have. Being there was a great honor because first of all I made many great friends that I never thought I would be friends with. Secondly those people I helped made me look at things differently; it made me appreciate the things I have a whole lot more.”

The other Elks Student of the Month is Jaelyn Thomas, the daughter of Bryan and Michelle Thomas, of Manistee. She carries a 3.89 grade point average in her studies.

Thomas has been active in a variety of events as a volunteer including United Way, the Vogue Theatre, coaching middle school swim, Manistee Recreation Association tennis lessons and at National Honor Society events around the community.

She also has been active in varsity swimming where she served as captain and qualified for the state finals. Other sports she participated in was tennis and she was on the Quiz Bowl team.

Other activities she participated were the National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and Manistee Middle/High Tolerance Group.

Manistee High School swim coach Corey Van Fleet said he has watched Thomas grow over the years.

“These past six years it has been my good fortune to watch Jaelyn grow and mature into a responsible, caring and gifted young adult,” said Van Fleet. “I am continually impressed by her academic record, her success as an athlete on the swimming and tennis teams, and by her extensive record of leadership and community service.”

Thomas said it makes her feel good to help others.

“This year my school offered a Peer Mentoring program for younger students who need school help or someone to talk to,” said Thomas. “I took this opportunity so that way younger students would think of me more as a friend than just another scary high schooler in the hallways. This not only helped me with my social skills, but also helped to improve how to interact with younger kids in a way that they respect what you do for them. All in all, anything I do, I like to do with my fullest potential, having others in mind before myself.”