City Council approves two resolutions for Board of Review

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council approved two resolutions on Tuesday night, which were submitted on behalf of the Board of Review.

Council unanimously approved to adopt a resolution establishing poverty exemption guidelines for the exemption from property tax contributions, which is required prior to the Board of Review’s annual determination.

Each year, the State Tax Commission requires the city to adopt the resolution and approve income guidelines.

According to the council agenda, “The homestead of persons who the Board of Review determines by reason of poverty to be unable to contribute to the public charge, is eligible for exemption in whole or in part from taxation under Public Act 390, 1994 (MCL211.7u).”

“Our previous resolution states we used the federal income guidelines,” stated city assessor Molly Whetstone, in a memo. “The resolution is substantially similar to the prior resolution.”

Also during the meeting, council adopted a resolution for the Board of Review to establish an alternate date for the first session of the 2019 March Board of Review. Last year, it was held on Monday and the following Thursday.

Whetstone, who submitted the request, asked to hold the first public meeting on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14; which is allowed by Public Act 194 of 2003 under Michigan Compiled Law 211.30.

“People are used to having the office being open on Wednesday,” Whetstone stated, in a memo.

To file a poverty exemption from property tax contribution in Manistee, the following process is outlined in the resolution:

• File a claim with the Board of Review, accompanied by federal and state tax returns for all of those residing in the homestead, including any property tax returns filed in the preceding year; a current year; or an affidavit that states one is not required to file a tax return, as provided by the states tax commission;

• Provide a valid driver’s license or form of identification;

• Provide a deed, land contract or other evidence of ownership of the property, if requested;

• The application and exemption shall be filed after Jan. 1, but before the day prior to the last day of the Board of Review; and

• Any tax exemption granted to a person under such guidelines shall be for one year’s taxes, and must apply for the following year.

The Harbor Commission also gave a report on the docks, marina and other business on Tuesday night. Ty Cook, Harbor Commission chair, said Manistee’s Marina lost some business this season due to the seiche, which ruined many of the docks.

However, the docks will be fixed by May 15.

“There’s nothing like Manistee,” said Cook. “The penitential of this harbor is boundless.”

A council work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 27, focusing on dogs in city parks and recreational marijuana.