College board approves student housing study

SCOTTVILLE — For more than a year the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees have discussed the possibility of student housing on campus, and this week they took action to see if that step will be feasible.

A 5-0 vote of the board agreed to hire the Scion Group to conduct a survey that they hope will give them answers by March on what course of action, if any they should take. Three bids were received by the board to conduct that work and the Scion Group’s bid of $59,500 was accepted.

WSCC board administrative committee chair James Jensen, whose committee reviewed the bids, told the board why they were doing this study.

“We reviewed with staff the bids that came in on the feasibility of whether we should put student housing on campus,” said Jensen. “We have talked about this for some time that it could be a substantial expenditure, but it behooved us to get the input we could gather from an expert and then bring the results back to the board, so they could take whatever action they deemed appropriate.”

Jensen said they only received three bids and one was so substantially more that it wasn’t even considered by the committee. The recommendation of the administration was to go with the Scion Group even though it was $10,000 more than the lower bid.

WSCC president Scott Ward explained to the board why they recommended the higher bid.

“I was surprised by the small number of bids, but I wasn’t surprised by the price as two years ago we estimated this costing about $50,000 and we set aside that amount of money,” said Ward. “The proposal more than the price came into consideration as there was the experience of the firm and the bringing in of former projects that made our committee deem the Scion Group was a better value for the college.”

Ward said part of the Scion Group’s attractiveness is they currently are operating 61,000 school housing beds across the country.

“As I spoke to the committee members one aspect of the Scion Group stood out to me was they do recommend about 20 percent of the time not to build housing if they don’t feel it is right,” said Ward. “My experience with consulting firms is they are giving you the recommendation you want to hear, so we are really looking for a true assessment instead of that.”

Another advantage Ward pointed out was when they say it isn’t right for a college they will tell them why they made that decision. He added that if the dynamics behind Scion’s potential recommendation not to build ever change it still allows the board to change its mind and proceed.

Ward told the board that if they moved forward he estimated it would cost about $8 million to build housing on the WSCC campus.

“I think investing the money in the study is well worth it before we take that step,” said Ward.

Board members also took action at that meeting to name the WSCC board room in honor of Dr. John Eaton who was the college’s first president from 1967 to 1983. Ward told the board that it was during Eaton’s tenure that the college buildings first began to be constructed.

“The Administrative and Conference building that was originally called the campus center was built in 1968 during Dr. Eaton’s administration,” said Ward. “It was the first building on campus and its timeless and functional architecture continues to influence the architecture of other additions to the campus.”

Trustee Richard Wilson inquired if the board ever decided to move the meeting room to another location on campus would the name follow it. Ward said that would be done if they ever move that room.

Another item to come before the board that could have big impact on the student success initiative on campus was a sabbatical leave request by professor Jennifer Lundberg Anders that was approved on a 5-0 vote.

Lundberg-Anders told the board how the sabbatical would impact the college and its students.

“This sabbatical addresses and strengthens the strategic plan, core abilities and ultimately WSCC students,” said Lundberg-Anders. “My sabbatical seeks to address gaps in the college’s curriculum related to the Core Ability, Communicate Effectively. I will use my time to develop a clear, concrete, comprehensive plan, which will strive to develop communication competency, highlighting effective oral communication skills in all students at WSCC.”

Lundberg-Anders said this will be a group effort by the faculty and staff.

“Every faculty and staff member at West Shore has an important role to play in delivering an outstanding learning experience to our students,” she said. “There is a direct link between the Strategic Plan and the proposed sabbatical.”