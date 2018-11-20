Local students earn CTE student of the month status

Students of the quarter at the Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Center included some Manistee County students. Pictured (front row, left to right) are Cosima Holler, Business Management Administration, Bear Lake High School; Amber McAllister, Introduction to Health Care, Cadillac High School; Elizabeth Bennett, Health Science Careers, Mesick High School; Karsyn Rogers, Engineering Technology, Cadillac High School; Ashley Colberg, Career Skills, Marion High School; (back row) Jacob Philo, Power Sports and Equipment, Brethren High School; Gregory King, Agriscience, Manton High School; Michael Bergquist, Digital Media Production, Cadillac High School; Zachary Russell, CNET, Lake City High School; Thomas Edstrom, Public Safety, Pine River High School; and Preston Scarbrough, Welding/Metal Fabrication, Pine River High School. (Courtesy photo)