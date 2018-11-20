Looking Back for Nov. 21

40 YEARS AGO

Teenagers of the Month

Two Manistee High School seniors were recently named Teeangers of the Month by Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250. Randal Tomaszewski and Jean Pieczynski were awarded plaques for their scholarship and participation in school activities.

Continental League champs

Winning the Continental League this year were players for the flag football from Onekama. Players on the team are: Kevin Molenkamp, Eric Ray, Tim Foley, Jeff Wisniski, Ken Kiefer, Jami Wisniski, Craig Peterson, Mike Smith, Dave Smith, Paul Smith, Brian Harrigan, Brian Steinberg, Jeff Soper, Jim Muir, Steve Tompke Steve Milliman, Steve Morley and Dale Kortz. The team was coached by Jim Clouse and Dan Foley.

60 YEARS AGO

Special meeting on Arcadia Harbor reopening

The folks of Arcadia have started the ball rolling towards re-opening Arcadia harbor. This would not only aid the local community, but the county and adjoining counties, and afford a harbor refuge between Onekama and Frankfort. Charles A. Boyer, State Representative and Keith Wilson, Water Commissioner, will be guests Monday night at the Community Dinner which will be held at the Lutheran Parish Hall at 6:30 p.m.

80 YEARS AGO

First hunting accident reported

The first shooting accident of the deer season in this county was reported yesterday afternoon when a Copemish youth shot off a toe. The wounded youth was Rudolph Isacson of Copemish. While hunting near M-55 with his brother, his gun was discharged accidentally and the shot severed the second toe on his right foot.

Horse bot campaign

A horse bot campaign will be organized again this year in Manistee County. A group plan of treating will be carried on which will include 20 horses in a community. When the test is returned to the county agent’s office the local veterinarian will do the treating with carbon disulphide. The cost will be 50 cents per head when 20 or more horses are signed up.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum