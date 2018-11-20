Onekama students participate in Global Read Aloud Project

ONEKAMA — Onekama Middle School students gathered together for a recent literature discussion. “How do you think the three stories are connected?” the students were

asked.

The question was posed not by their teacher, but instead by another student…in another country. The format of the discussion was a live Skype session with a middle school class in Canada. Onekama middle school students had similar discussions this Fall with students in New Jersey and Colorado.

This learning experience is part of “The Global Read Aloud Project.” The idea behind the Global Read Aloud is simple: teachers around the world read the same book aloud to their students and then use technology to share the reading experience with other participating classrooms.

Onekama Middle School students read the award-winning historical fiction novel Refugee by Alan Gratz, which wove together refugee stories of three families as told by middle school aged children: Josef, fleeing Nazi Germany in the 1930’s; Isabel, whose family left Fidel Castro’s Cuba in 1994; and Mahmoud, a Syrian child in 2015, leaving a country being torn apart by violence and civil war.

The Global Read Aloud Project runs each Fall for six weeks. This year, while middle school students from Onekama were reading the middle school selection, Refugee, more than 600,000 students across the globe were reading the same story in their classrooms at the same time.

In addition to live video-conferences, students also communicated with classes around the country and beyond through Padlet (an online bulletin board, monitored by their teachers), FlipGrid (an educational online video platform), letter writing, and a postcard exchange.

“I am used to getting to hear what my classmates think about the books we read, so it was cool to get to hear perspectives from students in other schools,” commented Onekama seventh grade student Aubrey Johnson. “And I enjoyed getting to tell other students my ideas too.”