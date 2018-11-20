Take time to be thankful on Thanksgiving

There seems to be a trend going on in this country where Thanksgiving has become the forgotten holiday.

Everyone gets fired up about Halloween every year with both young and old alike sporting costumes and getting into the occasion with scary decorations. It used to be that attention would then turn to Thanksgiving, but that trend seems to have changed because it was like we bounced right over giving thanks and move on to Christmas.

The last little goblin had barely finished saying “Boo!” on Halloween night when Christmas trees and decorations came flooding into the stores. The gobblers just never seemed to have a chance as news of Black Friday sales news began popping up everywhere you looked on Nov. 1.

It seems like with the passing of every year Black Friday sales begin a little earlier. Can you remember when they only used to be at 6 a.m. on Friday after Thanksgiving? Then it went to late Thursday night and afternoon and this year I even saw some advertisements about sales starting the first of the week and running all week long.

At this pace, it isn’t going to be long and we will have Black Friday in July like some places do the Christmas in July celebration. If they keep on going sooner or later they will catch back up to what it originally was in the beginning.

What also seems to be lost in the pre-Christmas hype is the meaning of Thanksgiving and the generalized idea of being thankful for what we have and the people in our lives. Just yesterday I overhead someone talking in detail about what they had instructed their parents to buy them for Christmas this year. Didn’t hear a peep about how thankful they were for being able to share the holidays with their parents and grandparents, but just how it was going to benefit them with gifts they always wanted.

Maybe it has something to do with the disappearing family unit and in people being on the run so much that they never actually sit down to a family meal once a day and talk. It’s more a case of one of the kids has a game, dad has a meeting and mom is working with that all important second job that most families need to survive.

Saying the actual words “I love you” or “You are a special part of my life” have been replaced with a text that may say “I (with a heart) you.” Wow, is it any wonder people don’t want to gather to show how thankful they are for what they have in their lives?

So the concept of actually preparing and sitting down to a well-cooked Thanksgiving dinner has become a lost tradition and holiday for many. Just here in our office I heard several people say they weren’t doing anything special and two of our people even have to work on Thanksgiving to put out Friday’s paper.

However, what is sad is the number of people who don’t take time on Thanksgiving Day to pause for even for a seconds to say “You know what? I am thankful for all I have and all of you.”

I think that says something about society in general and the way the world is today with all the hatred, shootings, bullying and everything else that is taking place. It is something to think about.

There have been times in my life when I struggled, faced serious challenges and even began to doubt things, but I never stopped being thankful for what I have and the people in my life.

So take a little time tomorrow to enjoy the forgotten holiday —Thanksgiving. But more importantly think about the things and people in your lives that you are thankful for and build off of that feeling. Hopefully, it is something that will last and grow well beyond when I…see you next Wednesday.