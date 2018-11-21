Holiday Home Tour set for Dec. 1 in Cadillac

CADILLAC — The 18th Annual Holiday Home Tour will take place next month in Cadillac.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1. This year’s tour will feature four Cadillac homes that the Cadillac Garden Club has decorated for the holiday season featuring many types of live and dried flowers and foliage.

The Cadillac Garden Club invites everyone to tour these four homes and pick up some fresh ideas. Tickets are available in downtown Cadillac at Brinks Art and Framing, located at 112 S. Mitchell; by calling (231) 510-9047 or online at MyNorthTickets.com.

Freshly baked cookies and punch will be served at one of the tour homes. For more information, call (231) 510-9047.