Cadillac Post arrest Harrison man after CSC investigation

CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Harrison man has been arrested by Cadillac Post police following an investigation into Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) allegations, brought to the post in July of 2017.

At that time, a teen-aged child reported that Mark Gainor had sexually assaulted her when she was under the age of 10 years old. The victim reported that the incident(s) occurred in Boon Township of Wexford County several years earlier.

The investigation revealed that Mark Gainor was already in prison, serving time for home invasion and unrelated CSC charges.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was turned over the Wexford County Prosecutor for review.

Based on the facts and evidence, the prosecutor issued a two-count felony warrant on Nov. 14, charging Gainor with one count of CSC first degree and two counts of CSC second degree.

The Michigan Department of Corrections was advised of the warrant, and agreed to assist with the arrest.

Gainor, who was had recently been paroled to the Harrison Area, was arrested on Nov. 19 and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Cadillac on Nov. 20, where he was assessed a $10,000 bond.

Due to a previous conviction, Gainor is already registered as a sex offender in Michigan.