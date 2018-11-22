Chaotic Mike to offer Acrylic Pour workshop Dec. 8

LUDINGTON — Come get messy with Chaotic Mike aka Mike Coleman at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) for an Acrylic Pour workshop next month.

The workshop will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S. Harrison St., in Ludington.

Coleman will guide students on the widely popular abstract technique of acrylic pours.

Participants of this one-day workshop will get two canvases to paint with their choice of colors available. There is a cost fpr the workshop. Additional canvases and upgrades may be available for additional purchase depending on time left and availability of extra supplies.

The workshop is open to all levels of experience. Some aprons will be available on a first come first serve basis. Dress in clothes you don’t mind getting some paint on as it is very possible. Most paintings will be very wet it is recommended to let sit overnight and pick up later in the week.

To register call (231) 845-2787, email info@ludingtonartscenter.org or stop by the LACA office between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.