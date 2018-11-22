GLENN ZARING: Veterans bond over chow halls and Spam

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

When you have a number of veterans get together, especially for a meal, what is the one subject that is sure to come up? Yep, comparing notes on the chow halls, mess halls, messes and dining halls of our days in uniform.

On Veterans Day this year, over 400 veterans and their spouses gathered at the Little River Casino Resort for a ceremony and feast. The number was almost double what they were expecting, but the F&B folks pitched in and made sure everybody was fed. A big “thank you” to the casino and tribal government for putting on the spread.

At my table were a number of retired military folks and it wasn’t too long before we started comparing the food we had while in uniform. It also wasn’t too long before they all started talking about the Air Force dining halls and just what great food they could get there.

One lady veteran (Army) went on about how whenever they could get a visit to one of the air bases, they made sure to hit the dining hall for some good food. We three USAF vets at the table just smiled! We did know how to feed. Of course having airplanes to bring the edibles in really helps.

Also when you have a bunch of vets together, the subject invariably comes up about Spam. You know, the mystery meat in a can. You can slice it for sandwiches, fry it up and put maple syrup over it (my favorite), broil it and if you have to do so, cut it up and mix it in with mac and cheese. Talk about a versatile product.

I don’t know if it was because of the circumstances of when we had Spam or what, but there were definitely memories of that stuff for most of us. I also never thought about Spam as a bonding agent … but the memories did come together because of that stuff.

The gathering was just one of many this year in the Manistee area with various fraternal organization, restaurants, stores and more providing sustenance to veterans to thank them for their service. This was truly a wonderful thing to see and whether they were vets or not, the community came together in a beautiful way to honor those who served.

It was also a bitter sweet gathering, at least where I was. We had only recently learned that Dr. George Wagoner had passed away on Nov. 7. Talk about a great man! The lengthy obituary merely scratches the surface of this wonderful man and veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy as Commander, Flight Surgeon and Senior Medical Officer aboard the USS Yorktown CVS 10. Later, he was to serve multiple posts with veterans organizations.

Having great men like George walk on also reminds us all about our own story wrapping up. Face it, there were a lot of grey hairs in the room and not very many of us were moving real fast or without various aches and pains.

All veterans and their families are thankful for the wonderful West Michigan community for coming together to recognize and honor the sacrifice that all of us in uniform made for our country, our citizens and the American way of life.

With that said, another point of the discussion was about being able to include veterans of the many more recent conflicts — Afghanistan, Iraq, the Balkans and all the rest.

As a founding member of the Michigan Veterans Alliance, we reach out to these vets to help them link up with services and support. Sadly, many of them do not join us or the other veteran organizations. They just try to get on with their lives. More power to them. But for those vets, if they are hurting, there is support out there for them, but they need to step up to the plate and let us know who they are and what challenges they are facing.

Face it, too many of them are having issues and end up committing suicide. Several sources say that it is at the rate of 22 a day. That my friends, is a disgrace. We owe it to them to be supportive and thankful for their sacrifice. Please, if you know of any of them, encourage them to reach out to us. They are our brothers-in-arms, our family and they deserve better.

Lastly, on my GB&U report (The Good the Bad and the Ugly), I want to give a shout out to Jim Smith for his leadership on the Manistee City Council. Jim is a good man who had the best of intentions for our city. A retired USAF Major, he brought attention to good management to protect our city. His two terms on the Council were productive in many ways.

