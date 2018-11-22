Looking Back for Nov. 24

20 YEARS AGO

Turk and Jensen named All WWAC

Candace Turk and Lauren Jensen were both named to the first team of the All-Western Waterways Activities Conference in girls’ basketball. Turk, a 5-foot-5 senior guard, led the MHS Chippewas in steals and assists. She averaged almost six assists and six steals per game. The two-year varsity player was third in scoring. Turk was also a co-captain. Jensen, a 5-foot-10 junior forward, led MHS in scoring and rebounding. She averaged 17 points per game and 11 rebounds.

40 YEARS AGO

City wants traffic light

The City Council has appointed itself a “committee as a whole” to study the possibility of getting a traffic light installed at the intersection of Eighth and Cypress streets. The committee which will also include the city manager, the city attorney, the city engineer, and the public safety director, will be looking at possible courses of action to take in order to alleviate problems at the troublesome intersection.

60 YEARS AGO

Lakers 47, Bulldogs 45

The Lakers and Bulldogs took scoring turns in Friday night’s game, zigging back and forth throughout. Tied 43-all at final whistle, Jack Jurczak’s and Jerry Hamilton’s deuces were not matched in overtime and the Lakers won 47 to 45. Peterson did the Bulldog scoring with a two-spot in this period. The game was a thriller throughout. The reserve game was also an exciting one, ending 27 to 26 in favor of Bear Lake.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum