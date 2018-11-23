Close

Katie and Paul Close, of Manistee, are happy to announce the birth of a baby boy.

Silas John Close was born on Nov. 9, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces, and measured 20 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Mike and Rogene Fischer, of Manistee. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Bobbi Close, of Bay City, and Charles and the late Kim Owens, of Manistee.

The baby’s siblings are Griffin and Ada Close.

Kacynski

Kayden Jackson Kacynski was born at Transitions Women’s Wellness Center in Manistee, on Nov. 14, 2018. He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces at birth, and measured 20 inches. He was born to Jackie Kacynski (Eriksen) and Kris Kacynski, of Manistee.

His grandparents are Dan and Julie Eriksen, of Scottville, and Ken and Delynn Kacynski, of Ludington. The parents say, “He is the best baby in the world.”