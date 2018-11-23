‘Giving Tuesday’ promotes generosity among local communities

MANISTEE — As families get together over the holidays and reflect on what they are thankful for, many use that gratitude as motivation to help others.

Several local nonprofits have come together to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global movement that celebrates a day of giving and philanthropy from individuals, communities and organizations.

According to the Giving Tuesday website, the movement is an online giving campaign that is quickly becoming the largest day of charitable giving for nonprofit organizations. In 2017, an estimated $274 million was raised online in the United States.

Giving Tuesday will take place on Nov. 27, directly following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Munson Healthcare paved the way for organizations in Manistee to get involved, and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Foundation launched an effort this year to get more local nonprofits aboard.

Sherri Protasiewicz, Charitable Giving officer for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Foundation, said Giving Tuesday is a newer tradition for the organization.

“As a system, Munson Healthcare has participated in Giving Tuesday for the last three years but this is only the second year that Manistee Hospital has participated,” she said.

When they joined the philanthropic movement, Protasiewicz said the donations were generated by employees, but they were encouraged to branch out to other groups in the area.

“This online campaign was very successful for our hospital last year, raising over $9,000 prior to our double-match,” she said. “Most of the donors were employees — which was phenomenal and rewarding — but the Foundations team realized that Giving Tuesday needed more of a community presence.”

Protasiewicz said many local businesses and nonprofits joined the effort this year, including Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Shoreline Music Society, the Vogue Theatre, Manistee County Council on Aging and United Way of Manistee.

“I reached out to Manistee’s Chamber of Commerce to see if they would help promote Giving Tuesday among our local nonprofits to gain more community awareness to this global campaign, while helping our area nonprofits,” she said. “This is not to be competitive, it’s to share several charitable opportunities with our philanthropic community, making all of our nonprofits stronger.”

The Vogue Theatre is participating this year, and Sara Herberger, volunteer and services manager, said donations made on Tuesday will support the Youth Volunteer Development program.

“Donations can be made online or in person at the Vogue. All donations made that day will be earmarked to support our youth volunteer services and internships,” she said.

Herberger said the internship program has been in place for two years, and helps support youth who are interested in the film industry.

“Our interns gain real life experiences in our industry and then we of course benefit from the content of their work,” she said. “This is a great way to support that, we have a small scholarship fund that we have started to enhance through the Giving Tuesday possibility.”

Herberger expressed the importance of others gifting donations or their time to groups like the Vogue, because it is a volunteer-run organization.

“There are hundreds of thousands of organizations that people can pledge to and we encourage people to generously give to any of those organizations,” she said. “If they want to choose the Vogue, that’s fantastic and we appreciate their gift.”

A list of participating nonprofits with donation links can be found at www.manisteechamber.com.

“This movement benefits everyone within the community that utilizes each non-profit’s services, directly or indirectly,” said Protasiewicz. “We hope you’ll consider making a gift to a cause that’s most meaningful to you.”