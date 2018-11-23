Michigan Works! names new business liaison in Benzie, Manistee counties

MANISTEE — Local businesses have a new connection to a variety of tools and programs to help them succeed.

Northwest Michigan Works! has announced that Sharon Gordon will be the business liaison for both Benzie and Manistee counties.

Gordon has worked with area businesses as the Michigan Works Support Specialist for the last 10 years. She is excited to continue working with her many local connections and is always looking to start new relationships with local businesses.

Employers can contact Gordon at sharon.gordon@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 342-2569. They can also contact the Northwest Michigan Works! Centers in Manistee or Traverse City.

Northwest Michigan Works! Business Liaisons are an employer’s first point of contact with the Michigan Works! system. Business services include:

• Assistance developing and posting job openings on Pure Michigan Talent Connect;

• Employee recruitment, screening, and referral;

• Workforce training and skills upgrading, including Going PRO Talent Fund grants;

• Outplacement services to dislocated workers;

• Connection to services provided by Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), the Global Trade Alliance of Northern Michigan, and other economic development partners;

• Professional community involvement and networking; and

• Connection to local Apprenticeship Success Coordinator.