MSP to host ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ event in Ludington

HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post recently announced it will be conducting an event to benefit the less fortunate in the Hart and Ludington areas.

The theme for the event is Stuff a Blue Goose for Christmas.

MSP patrol cars have long been referred to as a “Blue Goose,” and the goal is to stuff them full of new toys and non-perishable food items this year. A Michigan State Police patrol car will be situated from 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Walmart in Ludington. Troopers will be at the location accepting donations.

All of the donated items collected will be turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution to the families in need.