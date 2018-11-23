SARAH HOWARD: Jingle Bell Ball, other Senior Center events slated

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Hello Manistee County! I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and are enjoying your weekend.

I had a really nice Thanksgiving with my family. Even though I cooked thanksgiving dinner, everyone survived and they actually said dinner was good. There is nothing better than spending time with family and having a great time laughing and having some fun.

We had a short week because of Thanksgiving. Monday we had the Hearing Clinic come in and help out a few people, this is such a helpful service for our seniors.

Tuesday we had Strumming with Sonny; I cannot believe how great he is. He plays so many different songs, and he really sounds like several different artists. I am so glad Sonny is coming in to entertain all of the seniors; he is getting a large fan club. Thanks Sonny, we really like when you come in and play some great music.

Wednesday, we celebrated November birthdays with a beautiful cake from Meijer. Meijer has been such a wonderful addition to Manistee County; everyone there is absolutely wonderful. They are so generous and helpful, thanks Meijer for everything you do for Manistee County seniors and for the Senior Center.

There is so much coming up in the next few weeks, I am so excited about all of the fun heading our way, and I hope you give something a try. I know we have a huge Jingle Bell Ball on Dec. 10 at the St. Joseph Parish Center. This has been one of our biggest senior events over the years, we usually have 250 to 300 seniors for this fun party. We have Jerry Zupin doing the catering and Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band doing the entertaining. This is always such a huge event with raffles and so many door prizes. I hope you can join us for some fun. If you want to attend, stop by the Senior Center and pick up your tickets.

I am also looking forward to Bee Talk with Henry. I love honey and I have always wanted to know more about bees. The older I get, I like learning new things. I hope you come in and learn something new with me.

We also are collecting gifts for the Manistee County Adult Foster Care Homes. These seniors ask for some very sweet gifts for Christmas, everything from treats to pajamas and slippers. If you would like to do something special for some wonderful seniors, stop by or give us a call for more information. These gifts may be all that they receive at the holiday, so if you want to help with this important program, stop by and pick up a tag from our Angel Tree.

This week we have so much coming up, and I am hoping you would like to join in. We have Police Talk with John O’Hagan. John always finds something interesting to present to everyone. I love hearing everyone talk about what the sheriff brought to the Senior Center this month. A big thank you to Sheriff John O’Hagan for all that you do for the seniors in Manistee County.

Tuesday, we have the 3Ds in for Toe Tapping Tuesday. I am always shocked how talented so many of our volunteers are. The 3Ds do a great job and everyone loves the music and all of the fun they bring into the Senior Center. Thank you guys for everything you do for the Seniors in Manistee County.

Thursday we have Game Day and the Drum Circle. These are always a fun way to spend your day. Come on in and join in the fun.

I have been dealing with some difficult situations this last week. I have been trying to find some temporary overnight housing for a senior that is homeless. Did you know, that Manistee County has sent funds to Traverse City for them to help out our homeless people? I haven’t had any luck with emergency housing for any of the seniors who have been homeless in the last five years that I have worked with at the Senior Center.

There is a 1-800 number that they are to call and then they get a call back before 4 p.m., which is ridiculous. I think citizens of Manistee County need to see how it is affecting our community and if there is another way for this to assist the people it is meant to help.

I am just frustrated, people deserve to have some options, but I think we don’t have any options to give people who are in a difficult spot. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please give me a call. I just don’t know how to help the needy seniors in our county.

If you are looking for a way to give back to your community this year, think about the Manistee County Council on Aging’s Food Bank. This program serves about 170 seniors a month. It is a way to give back to a population that has paved the way for all of us. Most seniors are on fixed incomes and could really use the help each month.

Thank you for putting our seniors first, I feel we really need to be there for this special population, it has been the seniors who have worked hard to make Manistee County what it is.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

AFC CHRISTMAS GIFT PROGRAM

The senior center is hosting the Christmas gift program for the adult foster care homes in our county. If you would like to take part in this program, please stop in to the office and pick a tag from our Giving Tree. Deadline to return gifts to the senior center is Dec. 6.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9-11 a.m.. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Jan. 18. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A new support group about dementia will begin Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the senior center. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday and Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the senior center. Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the city Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and $5/class for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/PARTY BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30. Call the senior center to sign up, (231) 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

• 3:30 p.m. Sweating to the Oldies

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Stretch & Strength

• 3:30 p.m. Sweatin’ to the Oldies

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Bunco/Game day

• 10:30 a.m. Beginners party bridge w/instructions (marina)

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Drum circle (note new time)

• 2 p.m. seated Tai Chi (marina)

Friday

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 2:30 Stretch & Strength

MENU FOR WEEK OF Nov 26-30

Monday: Sweet & sour meatballs, potatoes O’Brien, whole petite carrots, tropical fruit, roll

Tuesday: Chicken a la king, mashed potatoes, broccoli, jello w/fruit, bread stick

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, tater tots, coleslaw, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Goulash, Italian vegetable, tossed salad, peaches, garlic roll

Friday: Sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fresh apple,roll

(Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

Monday, Nov. 26 Police Talk 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27 is Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds

Thursday, Nov. 29 beginners party bridge (non-competitive) 10:30 a.m. at the marina building

Thursday, Nov. 29 is game day we will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29 is drum circle, 1 p.m. at the city marina building

Tuesday, Dec. 4, Strumming with Sonny. 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 10 is the annual Jingle Bell Ball at St. Joseph Parish center, 11-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, Christmas crafts with Myla, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13 Christmas centerpieces at Gloria’s Floral Garden at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13 Dementia support group, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 is Bee Talk with Henry Rozmarek, 11 a.m.