Shopping local: Shoppers search for Black Friday deals in Manistee

MANISTEE — Black Friday has become more than just a one-day event, but there were still many shoppers who ventured out to local businesses on Friday to take advantage of the big sales.

There was no short supply of Black Friday deals in the area this week, and Meijer store director Ken Babcock said they saw an influx of customers all week.

“It was pretty steady on Thursday, we actually had an all-week ad starting on Sunday so we really saw it throughout the course of the whole week,” he said.

Even with an entire week of deals, Babcock said there was a long line of customers hoping to take advantage of price cuts on several items.

“We had some lines Sunday morning for our week-long ad, but we had more lines on Thursday for our televisions and other key items,” he said. “We definitely saw a bump this year on our Thursday.”

Babcock said televisions were one of the most sought-after items, along with other products in the electronics department.

“Toys are doing very well and we have some great promos going in fashion, so we’ve been really busy,” he said. “We sold a lot of 55” TVs on Thursday, hoverboards were super popular and we sold a lot of those, and there’s also your basic electronic items such as the Nintendo Switch and all the games that go with it.”

Other stores in the area such as Family Farm & Home got plenty of traffic, and manager Rob Woodruff said there were lines just to get in the store on Friday morning.

“We had a lineup at 4:30 a.m., and we opened at 5 a.m.,” he said on Friday morning. “We’ve seen roughly 250 to 300 people come through already today.”

The store had deals on a large variety of items, including everything from kayaks to picnic tables.

“It’s such a wide assortment and everyone is just lining up for them. Sunflower seeds were huge, we’ve already sold out on over six tons of them within two to three hours.”

Woodruff said the shopper traffic on Friday was about a 200 percent increase from what they see in their store day-to-day, and shoppers came from all over the county.

“We see people from Bear Lake, Wellston, Kaleva and other areas,” he said. “We’re kind of in a central area, so people are coming from all over.”

Today marks Small Business Saturday, which is targeted to provide residents with even more holiday deals and encourage them to shop at the smaller retailers in the area.