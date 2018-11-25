2018 Sparkle in the Park opens in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — It would not have been surprising if there was a distinct glow in the sky in northern Manistee County that started on Saturday evening.

That was the night the 14th Annual Sparkle in the Park exhibit of lights opened for the holiday season. Nearly 50 businesses, organizations and individuals set up holiday scenes with plenty of lights that lit up Hopkins Park in Bear Lake.

Over the course of the next several weeks, thousands of cars are expected to pass through the displays that will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. evening from now until Nov. 31. The event is sponsored by the Bear Lake Promoters and there is no charge, but there is a donation box near Toyland Bear Lake in the middle of the park.

Bear Lake Promoter Pauline Jaquish has been there right from the very beginning and said it continues to amaze her how it has grown. She said what also impressed her was the turnout for Saturday’s opening night despite a steady rain.

“It has grown into much more than I ever dreamed,” said Jaquish. “I never dreamed 14 years ago that it would still be going for this long. Tonight we had a few problems with some of the lights because of the rain, as it is shorting some things out. We will have it fixed and it will all be up and running Sunday night.”

Saturday’s opening night was as special occasion despite being a little damp from a day long light rain. However, no one seemed to mind that it was raining.

“This is the most rain we ever got on opening night, but we still have some enthusiastic people here tonight,” said Jaquish.

An opportunity to visit with Santa Claus was one of the big highlights of the night. Children had the opportunity to share a few moments with Santa Claus and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

There also was hot chocolate and chili to take the chill off the cool, damp weather and to pass the time until Santa Claus arrived on the scene.

Jaquish said the event has grown considerably over the past 14 years and has become a real trademark of the Bear Lake Community.

“That first year we had about 16 displays and now we are at over 50 sites and spilling out onto the U.S. 31 corridor,” said Jaquish.

She said it really has become a community event and praised people like Robert and Katherine Johnson, Tom and Annette Hart, Don and Rita Brisin, Leslie Osborn, Nancy Coalter, Rod Richmond, Natalie Ware, Dave and Linda Schweyer, Julie Griffis and Amanda Harthun for their assistance. Jaquish also progarm the 20 businesses, churches and organizations that put up their own sites this year.

Jaquish said just seeing the enjoyment the public gets out of the annual event makes it all worthwhile. She said from the very young who drive into the park with their parents to see the virtual sea of lights right on up to the elderly who come in with staff from assisted living homes.

“We really take pride in the event when the vans bring in residents from homes like the Medical Care Facility and the Maples in Frankfort,” said Jaquish. “Those are the reasons for Sparkle in the Park continues.”