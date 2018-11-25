Looking Back for Nov. 26

80 YEARS AGO

Get their bucks

Two more Eastlake hunters have been successful in getting their bucks. Peter Skocelas downed his, a big, eight point 200 pounder Wednesday afternoon near Claybank Creek. Harvey Germayne shot his, a spikehorn weighing 140 pounds, Wednesday morning.

Tribute to Kruse

Tribute is paid Frank Kruse, former Manistee police chief who died recently, in the October issue of the Michigan Police Journal, official publication of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. The article made mentioned that: “Though Chief of Police of one of Michigan’s smaller departments, Frank Kruse of Manistee, during the past decade had gained friends in all sections of the state because he was aggressive and always anxious to ‘rub elbows’ with fellow officers from other parts of Michigan.”

Must remove parked cars

The city police and city manager announce that all streets are to be cleared of parked cars by 2 a.m., this ruling being effective at once. The police also warn that if any parked cars are found on the streets after 2 a.m. they will be towed aways and the owners will have to pay the towing charges.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum