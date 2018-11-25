Manistee falls to Kenowa Hills in season opener

SCOTTVILLE — It was either a long night on the ice or a short one for Manistee on Saturday, depending on how you look at it.

The co-op Chippewas couldn’t quite find their rhythm in a 10-2 season-opening loss to Kenowa Hills, which ended via mercy rule at the end of the second period.

“Of course you never like getting mercied, but it is what it is,” said Manistee coach Jim Foley. “There are obviously a lot of things we have to build on, so we’ll take the lessons we learned tonight and go from there.”

Manistee’s young squad opened the season against a juggernaut in the Knights, who jumped ahead just 15 seconds into the game and never looked back.

Kenowa took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission and then secured the mercy-rule win with an eight-goal advantage by the end of the second period.

The Knights’ Jared Raisanen led the way with a hat trick, while Manistee found production in senior Marek Nesrsta, who netted both of his team’s goals.

Chippewa goalie Chase Besiallon was making his varsity debut between the pipes and, despite the defeat, Foley was pleased with the Manistee senior’s composure.

“Chase did a pretty good job for us,” he said. “There were a few spots he was out of position, but other than that I think he did fine. And I was happy to see that, because it gives us some hope for the rest of the season.”

The Knights set the tone early Saturday at the West Shore Community Ice Arena as sophomore Nolan Bruxvoort quickly scored the game’s first goal at 16:45 in the first. Off an assist from Michael York, Kenowa’s Gabe Partridge made it 2-0 with a goal at 10:52.

From there, the game got a bit sloppy with each side taking penalties for the duration of the period: Kenowa with five and Manistee four in the first frame alone.

With 4:14 remaining in the period, the Knights were called for boarding — a five-minute major — which gave the Chippewas an extended man-advantage.

Nesrsta was able to make good on the power play with a breakaway goal at 3:50, cutting his team’s deficit to 2-1. The Chippewas, however, took three penalties themselves down the stretch to thwart any continued advantage.

“Those penalties were killer,” Foley said. “We had a five-minute man advantage at the end of the first period, but then we take three penalties.

“Our bench is short as it is, so you’ve got guys getting tired in that five-minute span when we should have been pouring it in,” he said. “We could have scored a couple goals in there, but we just shot ourselves in the foot.”

Raisanen gave Kenowa a 3-1 lead when he scored shorthanded with three minutes remaining in the period off a feed from teammate John Braun. The Knights snuck another one in just 47 seconds before intermission with a power play goal by Darrian Orr off an assist from Logan Granger.

The Knights scored early and often in the second period to put the game away, beginning with Raisanen’s power play goal less than a minute in, at 16:08. An onslaught of even strength goals followed, off the sticks of Kenowa’s Braun (11:07), Keenan Laming (10:16), Granger (9:33), Raisanen (6:21) and York (4:36).

Manistee cut into the 10-1 deficit at 1:58 as Nesrsta scored his second goal of the game off feeds from Jake Lamm and Ricky Kraft. But it was too little, too late.

“Some kids are still a little bit timid, because this is new to them,” Foley said of his young squad, which is a six-team co-op among Manistee, Manistee Catholic Central, Hart, Shelby, Ludington and Mason County Central. “But, hopefully this is an eye-opener and they realize the contact at this level is manageable.”