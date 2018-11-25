MAPS Middle School students see how government works

MANISTEE — Students from the middle and high school levels get to see the proceedings of government on a daily basis in today’s world via the many media sources.

However, not a lot of them understand how government actually works and laws are passed which is why programs like the YMCA Youth In Government work so well. Twelve Manistee Middle School students attended a three-day conference in Lansing last week where they took part in the Youth In Government middle school program.

The Manistee Area Public Schools have always had a strong Youth in Government program, but adviser Stacey Andrews said this will make it even stronger for the future because these students were really motivated. Students who took part in the event were Brandon Sullivan, Jack O’Donnell, Anna Herberger, Drew Mendians, Braydon Sorenson, Vincent Wang, Olivia Becerra, Amelia Vasquez, Sadie Verheek, Raelynn Wright, Damien McEntaffer and Jacob Lee.

Andrews also added that the middle school program has improved a lot since MAPS last attended it many years ago.

“They gained a lot from this experience,” said Andrews. “It was our first year back and years ago when they wanted to expand a program into the middle school we went the first year but it was a disaster compared to the organization and process on what that they are doing now.”

However, what surprised her was despite not having a program for many years, the MAPS kids jumped right in and took leadership roles.

“Jack O’Donnell who is a seventh grader got up and ran a meeting with 450 kids, and sixth grader Damien McEntaffer had to speak on an issue in front of the same number of students for two minutes and then eighth grader Brandon Sullivan did the same. Our delegation was the one who wanted to get up and speak and that was great.”

McEntaffer said he liked the work that went into the process.

“I liked how each day we would work with our committees and discuss bills,” he said. “We also got to tour the capitol.”

Sullivan said he enjoyed being in a leadership role.

“I held the position of committee chair and got to be the judge of how and what topics we talked about,” said Sullivan. “What I learned from it was how the government system works and passes bills by compromising to come up with a solid bill.”

O’Donnell also held the committee chair besides being in the speaker of the house position.

“Before I went to Youth in Government I didn’t know what they did except argue about bills, but now that I have gone I could spend hours talking parliamentary procedure, how to write a bill and stuff like that. It was a lot of fun,” he said.

More of that leadership showed in O’Donnell when as speaker of the house he led a veto override of a bill, but he wasn’t the only one. Also shining was Braydon Sorenson who was given the honor of being selected as the best committee chair.

“I was also a candidate for Lieutenant Governor,” said Sorenson. “I learned a lot because I didn’t really know how it worked, but now I know how parliamentary procedure works with all those people who have that job.”

Andrews said the skills they learned from this experience are going to help them in school and at home in the future.

“We weren’t a first year group who was just going to watch and see what happens, they wanted the leadership roles,” said Andrews. “It was great to see.”

Seventh grade student Vincent Wang was the Senate reading clerk, and he said he liked the exchange that occurred on various issues.

“You got to talk about different stuff and debate about it,” he said. “I learned a lot about the process of debating.”

For Olivia Becerra, the chance to be a committee clerk for the house gave her a chance to see the inner workings of government.

“I learned how to pass bills and how the house and senate work,” she said.

Andrews said the students also had the opportunity to be in the actual the state capitol and use the Senate Chambers and committee rooms. It was a lesson that was second to none about government and how it works.

One thing that Andrews said the students plan to do is start fundraising activities. Going to this program costs $225 for the three day middle school student program and $405 for the five day high school program.

“We are going to see what we can do to cut some of those costs with fundraisers and if anyone would like to help us with a donation it would be appreciated very much,” she said. “Our kids did get some scholarships and other community organizations did help, but if anyone wants to donate all they have to do is call the school office to get the details.”

For seventh grade student Drew Mendians it was the opportunity to play the role of a senator and learn what they do in their jobs.

“It was kind of confusing for me before I did this, but now it is much clearer,” he said. “What I enjoyed about it was when you made your own bill and heard it being introduced it was pretty cool. Just seeing the reaction of others bills being published was fun.”

For Anna Herberger, the trip offered a chance to be a senator, but it turned into a great learning process as well.

“I thought you just wrote a bill, debated it and then it passed, but there is a lot more to it than that,” she said. “You have to go through a lot of levels and introduce things a certain way. It was kind of cool to put a bill up there and then see how people would react to how it was written and make amendments to it.”

Raylynn Wright was in the blue house and liked all of the things she saw during their trip to Lansing, including the capitol.

“It was fun to see how bills are actually passed, and we went to a lot of places,” she said.

Overall, Andrerws said the reaction of the students was incredible and she looks forward to working with them over the next several years as all have expressed an interest in remaining with the program.