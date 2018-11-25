Police investigate fatal crash in Marilla Township

MANISTEE COUNTY — Deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash in Marilla Township that claimed the life of a 44-year-old man on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to a one vehicle rollover crash around 12:46 p.m. on Marilla Road near Sweets Ravine Road.

Upon arrival, deputies observed that a GMC pickup truck had left the roadway and rolled several times. The driver of the vehicle, a man from Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash at this time. An autopsy will be conducted by the Manistee County medical examiner.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police – Cadillac Post, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Munson Manistee EMS, Maple Grove Township Fire Department and Manistee Central Dispatch.

Additional information will be provided on Monday.