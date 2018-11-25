WSCC focusing on student success in the classroom

SCOTTVILLE — Student success is one of the main focuses of West Shore Community College.

WSCC vice president of academics & student services Mark Kinney gave a report recently to his board of trustees on a round table for the Higher Learning Commission Assessment Academy. It is a four-year commitment WSCC is making to this program to benefit from the Higher Learning Commission.

“They have assigned us a mentor and there also is a scholar who will help us better our assessment practices and develop a model for that at West Shore Community College,” said Kinney. “Assessment is one of those things that often is not completely understood. It often comes down to just trying to help our students succeed.”

Kinney said the whole premise behind assessment is they define clearly what it is their students are supposed to learn from their programs, from general education curriculum or core abilities.

“We then develop mechanisms to assess whether they actually learned that or not,” said Kinney. “It could be a test, a larger assignment or a clinical observation. It is a multi-stage process where we define what those learning outcomes are and we assess to see if the students met it, followed up by analysing that data to determine if we need to make improvements.”

If the students aren’t meeting a particular outcome they then know what needs to be done to make improvements. That will make them sure they are ready for the workforce.

“We had a team of seven faculty and administrators who attended the first kickoff to this program at the Q Center in St. Charles, Illi.,” said Kinney. “There is a larger assessment team at the campus where we are going to be implementing the work that this first group helped to initiate.”

Kinney said the college has in-service activities planned with all the faculty and some administrators to really try and get the project moving forward. It is something the college has worked on quite a lot in the past.

“We had a great foundation set to build on, but we think this academy is going to really improve our student success by just giving us that mechanism to analyze how our students are doing and what we can do better to educate our students.”

The college has submitted its first report on defining its project a couple of weeks ago. It is a process where they will be required to report their progress every six months.

“Another great thing about this program is we get to learn from other colleges who have gone through the same assessment,” said Kinney. “So there were four colleges at the round table that we got to interact with and learn from now that they are four years into this project.”

He also said there is an entire online network where all the colleges post their updates. That allows WSCC officials to go on to read and learn about where those other colleges started and finished as well as what they learned from the process.

“At the last meeting of our assessment team we had a couple members report on what they found out from other colleges,” said Kinney. “So overall this going to do great things for the college in developing their own assessment process and tie it nicely to our accreditation efforts. It is going to do great things for our student success and be a great project.”

Trustee chairman Bruce Smith said student success has been a top priority at the college.

“I look forward to seeing what develops from this as we have talked about student success at the college for quite some time and it is nice to see the effort you and the numerous staff members are putting together to make that come true. So thanks to you and the staff for your efforts.”