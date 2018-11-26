The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week ending Nov. 30, 1918, and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“NEW YORK, Nov. 22.—Although the great war itself has ended, two other wars are continuing in Europe and show no present indication of terminating before the opening of the peace conference.

“The hang-over conflicts are between Poland and Ukraine in Eastern Galicia, and between Russia and the Allies in the Archangel region.

“WASHINGTON, Nov. 22.—That President Wilson will participate actively in the campaign against Bolshevism while in Europe was the information of his friends here today.

“He is expected to make speeches in France, Italy and probably in England, setting forth the aim of the associated powers to uphold the cause of free peoples and support law and order that the world may rapidly resume its normal course again.

“WASHINGTON, Nov. 22.—Opposition to a league of nations was voiced by Sen. Reed, Missouri, Democrat, who in a speech in the senate declared any arrangement that would cause United States to be embroiled in European troubles was ‘the most monstrous doctrine ever proposed in this republic.’

“Fourteen members of the executive committee Council of National Defense, present at last night’s meeting was good evidence that the women were still on the job, attending to needs that arise, despite rumors to the contrary in other cities with similar war workers.

“Mrs. Lavina Ackert of the placement committee reported that there is a demand through state headquarters for teachers and casualty workers.

“Mrs. Winnogene Scott reported her investigation of the local stores concerning German made toys and while the showing was not entirely satisfactory in all, it was pleasing to note the attitude of most of the dealers in that they preferred to carry American made toys. The women of the council put themselves on record as being opposed to any German made article, whether toys, dishes, medicine or other commodity.

“That dread message, ‘killed in action in France,’ has again been received in Manistee and cast its cloud of sorrow over another home. Word was received yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Sosnosky, 133 Washington St., of the death in battle Oct. 10 of their only son, Alex J. Sosnosky, 28 years old.

“Only the most meager details are given in the message. The blow comes with staggering force to Mr. and Mrs. Sosnosky, who accepting the receipt of the word of the armistice signing were among the most enthusiastic celebrants on Victory Day, Nov. 11.

“It is presumed that young Sosnosky lost his life in series of the major actions in which Arthur Carbonneau and Harold King also made the supreme sacrifice, as the closeness of the dates would indicate.

“Beside his parents he is survived by one sister, Nellie, a Red Cross nurse in Chicago who was on the point of departing for overseas service when hostilities ceased.

“The wounding of Corporal Carl R. Ericson, son of Mrs. Ericson, 291 King Street, was reported late yesterday afternoon. According to the telegram received he was wounded July 30. The degree of his injury was undetermined.

“[Letter to the News Advocate from Lieut. Ellsworth Krantz, former physical director of the public schools] Camp Dix, N. J., Dear Mr. Musselwhite: Enclosed you will find a check which I wish you to split up among the little fellows who brave all kinds of weather that the people may read the news of the termination of this world war. It is not a great deal, but I want to do something for them. I have received The News-Advocate all through my service and appreciated it very much, and I take this method to express my thanks.

“I am sending it as a Thanksgiving gift rather than a Christmas gift as I think we all have so much to be thankful for at this time. Tell each of the carriers that I am with them and for them all the time. [Signed] Sincerely yours, E. S. KRANTZ, Lieut. Inf. U. S. A.

“Mr. Wilson will try to prove that peace has her victories as well as war.

“Cable reports state that there is a frenzied rush in Germany to get married. Those Teuton soldiers must be gluttons for punishment.

“Mayor Kieft has received a telegram from the Junior Red Cross of Kent count, thanking Manistee citizens for their co-operation in the collection of nut shells and fruit pits. The telegram says that there is no further need for continued collections of this material.

“WASHINGTON, Nov. 22. (Night).—Secretary of the Treasury McAdoo has resigned. His resignation from the secretaryship and railroad administration has been accepted by the president.

“McAdoo’s reasons for giving up his places is stated as due to the fact that his energies have been expended in heavy war time effort. He said he felt he ought to return to business to make a living…to retrieve his fortunes.

“Coming TO THE LYRIC THEATRE MONDAY AND TUESDAY, The Smashing Success THE WRECKER. THRILLS! ACTION! PUNCH!

“The greatest home talent picture ever produced. Made right here in Manistee, featuring a galaxy of local stars.

“See beautiful Hester Johnson, Mrs. C, H, Morey, Gordon McLarty, Ewald Pfeiffer, Chas P. Woodward, Gus Kitzinger, Frank Zielinski, R. W. Smith, E. H. O’Neil, Frank White, Ben. Russky, Harry Aarons, Herman Miller, Geo. Nye, Chas. S. Kressler, John Seymour, H. D. Bradford, J. Beukema. Bob Vincent, Alex Hornkohl, Chas Nungesser, Wm. Nuttall, Chief Tom Grady, Chief Wm. Hansen, Wm. Albertson, and hundreds of local stars.

“SEE: The sensational head-on collision. The train wreck, the bloody fight. The daring rescue from the burning auto. The thrilling mail race. The great pistol duel between the villain and detectives. In fact see the whole production Monday and Tuesday at the LYRIC show in addition to DOUBLE PROGRAM. COME EARLY. There will be Two Performances Each Afternoon and Evening…Attend Afternoon Performances. Avoid the Evening Rush.

“In Addition the Lyric Will Also Offer Sir John Forbes-Robertson with the greatest cast ever seen on the stage or screen in ‘MASKS and FACES.’

“Influenza is not yet driven out of Manistee, although the situation at present cannot be construed as alarming. There are a number of cases being reported daily, but according to acting health officer Dr. S. Szudrawski, none of these is serious. The physician, however, warns people to exercise the proper amount of precaution in order that the disease shall not become epidemic again. He urges the following as ‘safety first’ rules: 1. Avoid crowded places. 2. Do not stand still when out of doors. 3. Do not load your stomach. 4. Take two hours extra of sleep. 5. Keep your mouth clean. 6. Keep your head ‘cool.’

“Dr. J. A. King announced this morning that the ‘flu’ vaccine which he secured from the Mayo foundation at Rochester, Minn., has arrived, and that he will be prepared to administer it between the hours of 2 and 4 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

“‘I would suggest that merchants, office men and teachers present themselves early as they would be most likely to contract the disease,’ said Dr. King, ‘But the public will be served without charge from 2 to 4 p.m. next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as they present themselves. The amount furnished is only sufficient for about 700. A word to the wise is sufficient. Administration will not be given other hours than those mentioned.’

“Sheriff Morris Waal, chairman of the local draft board, has orders under the date of Nov. 20 to finish up all work by Dec. 10 and seal all records to be filed and kept intact pending further orders from the provost marshal general or the governor. The orders directing the sealing and preserving of the records of the boards are made imperative for the reason that they may be needed in case of further war activities to hurry the mobilization of an army.

“The two youngest children of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph F. Martineau of Fairview Avenue, Francis and Morris, are confined to their home with an attack of influenza. During the period of their illness, Miss Harriet Martineau is staying with her aunt, Mrs. Paul Yuhse.

“A detailed report of his survey of the plant and financial condition of the Michigan Light company made several days ago by Prof. H. E. Riggs of the University of Michigan has been received by P. H. Beauvais, city manager. It will be reported to the common council at its meeting tomorrow night.

“The report indicates that the increase to $1.75 per thousand, asked by the company, should be granted. It is no more than enough to cover the present actual costs of operation. ‘It is clear that no independent company could continue in business at the rates under the condition now prevailing,’ the report concludes.

“Proclamation BY THE MAYOR: Because of the many things for which we as Americans should be, and are thankful, and because the President of the United States and the Governor of our won state have by proclamation designated Thursday, the 28th day of November, 1918, as a day of Thanksgiving and Prayer,

“Therefore our citizens, who form a part of this great and glorious country, should join in Thanksgiving and Prayer and I hereby urge the observance of that day by all persons in Manistee, in a manner befitting such an occasion. [Signed] THOMAS F. KIEFT, Mayor.

“Reassurance for anxious parents and friends of Manistee boys with the 32nd division in France, who because of wide circulation of rumors of casualties recently have been apprehensive as to their boys’ safety, is conveyed in a cablegram received yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. Hans Olsen, 483 First St., from their son, Corp, Aksel W. Olsen…

“His message dates Nov. 24 (yesterday) consisted of just two words beside the address and signature, but was more eloquent than a long chapter would have been. Its phraseology was simply: ‘Happy and healthy.’

“A movement to ascertain the whereabouts and condition of the Manistee boys in service was started last Friday by the Liberty Cadets…The Red Cross and the Board of Commerce took the matter up and the following cablegram was sent to Col. Ed G. Heckel, commanding the 125th infantry, with which a number of Manistee boys have been fighting.

“‘Cable status of Manistee county men at the close of hostilities.’

“A similar telegram was dispatched to Washington. It is expected that an answer to both will be received shortly.

“Miss Kate Van Buskirk has been authorized by the local chapter, Council of National Defense, to make preparations for a community song service. The purpose is to give a word of Thanksgiving for the boys over there who fought and died that autocracy might be banished from the earth. This important meeting will be held at the Ramsdell Theatre, Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

“A Thanksgiving day observation, similar to this one will be held in all the allies countries.

“Lightless nights in Manistee, in common with other Michigan cities, have been called off.

“John Shields, superintendent of the street department, received a telegram last night from the war department informing him that his son, Private Harold J. Shields, had been missing in action since October 11.

“The telegram carried no detailed information, and Mr. Shields…believes that a mistake has been made because he recently received a letter fro the soldier, which carried the date October 17. In this letter the soldier related that he was in a base hospital recovering from a severe gassing he had received shortly before.

“Manistee, in common with the rest of the country, is getting ready to celebrate the annual Indigestion day Thursday.

“Private Reuben Colclesser who was called into military service from Brethren last September, is the first Manistee county boy to be discharged from the service, as the result of the signing of the armistice. He returned home last Friday.

“The best welcome for the returning soldier is not going to be the brass band and the parades and speeches of distinguished citizens, but the notification from the old boss that he can hang up his hat on the old peg the next Monday morning.

“The public is invited to attend the patriotic program to be given at the Woodrow Wilson High School Tuesday night at 7:30 o’clock. The program will consist of recitations, poems and songs and also the high school orchestra will give several selections. A large attendance is hoped for.

“George O. Nye is back in his office after attending the meeting of county food administrators held at Lansing last Friday. At this meeting the administrators were told to continue their work as energetically as though the war was still on.

“The nation goes dry July 1; there will be a sane and safe Fourth.

“A matrimony epidemic in the United States can’t be avoided, no matter how many Yanks marry abroad.

“Some one telephones us that ‘a large flock of wild geese was just observed flying south, and this is a sure sign of cold weather.’ The observance of this sign was most fortunate, as up to this time we had nothing to go by except occasional snow flurries and a falling temperature.

“Dr. S. Szudrawski, acting health officer, received a telegram Saturday from the state board of health to go to Evart to aid in clearing that place of Spanish influenza. He was obliged to turn down the request because his presence is needed in Manistee at the present time in connection with the same work. Dr. Szudrawski is a state medical inspector.

“Proclamation By The Mayor. At a conference held this afternoon with the acting city health officer, and other city officials, held for the purpose of discussing and devising plans, whereby the influenza epidemic, which is again raging in our community, and new cases are being reported in large numbers each day, a decision was made, that, in order to preserve the health of the community, and to prevent the further spreading of the disease, all public meetings, schools, churches, pool-rooms, theatres and dance halls, should be closed until further notice.

“This action on our part, is regrettable, but because of the rapid spreading of the epidemic, the welfare and safety of our citizens must be protected to the best of our ability.

“THEREFORE, I Thomas F. Kieft, Mayor of the City of Manistee, and President of the City Board of Health, do hereby order the immediate closing of all schools, churches, theatres, dance halls and pool rooms, and the discontinuance oof all public meetings or fraternal societies holding meetings, until this order is rescinded by a further proclamation. [Signed] THOMAS F. KIEFT, Mayor, and President of the City Board of Health.

“THANKSGIVING WEEK WILL BE QUIET NOW. Many Social Gatherings Had Been Planned, Including Big Dance at Ramsdell Tonight in Honor of the Jackies.

“CALLED OFF! Jackie dance at Ramsdell hall tonight. Community Singing Service at Ramsdell, Tuesday. Patriotic programs at various public schools, Wednesday. Thanksgiving services in all churches. Boston Tea Party, at K. P. Hall, Wednesday night. County Normal Reunion. And all other public meetings.

“Word of the wounding of Private ‘Sonny’ Hornkohl, by the bursting of a highly explosive shell, was received in a cablegram to City Commissioner Alex Hornkohl yesterday afternoon. A short time later Mr. Hornkohl received a letter from his son, describing the circumstances of his injury.

““Sonny has a miraculous escape from death, his letter states, for two of his pals, whom he calls Jack and Brady, were blown to bits by the shell, and he was alongside of them at the time.

“‘Well, I crawled into this other dugout which was about eight feet square, four feet deep and a sod-wall about two feet thick on both sides. The roof was board with two inch boards and about a foot of sod…

“‘A 210 mm shell (about eight inches in diameter and about three feet six inches long) full of high explosive powder tore the way right through the top of the dugout over Jack and Brady (two comrades in arms) and tore them all to pieces. It threw me through the sod-wall…and covered me up with about three feet of dirt, sod and boxes. It’s only the barest miracle that I wasn’t killed but God was good and believe me I had prayed all day long that day. The only thing it did to me was to cut a two inch cut in my scalp, scratch my whole body up and bruise my entire body especially my right leg severely. It also tore some of the tendons lose in my right ankle and knee but these don’t amount to anything. It is still quite painful but in a few weeks I’ll be as good as ever.

“‘…But you know, mother, it is just plain act of God that I wasn’t killed instantly. The fellows who dug me out said that Brady and Jack were all mangled up. [God] alone is responsible for my miraculous escape. In all probability, I’ll never return to the front and very possibly I may be sent back to the states very soon. Of course that spoils that West Point appointment but I don’t care a bit. This hospital is great. It is located in Bordeaux…and I hope to see more of the place during my convalescence…

“‘Am going to bed now as I’m quite tired. Am addressing this to dad so as not to scare you too much. Don’t worry because I’m feeling mighty glad to be out of the affair. Although I had lots of fun at the front, it’s good to get back. Lovingly, SONNIE.

“Due to a ban being issued today to close all public places on account of the influenza, The LYRIC THEATRE CLOSES TONIGHT. All pictures contracted for will be shown later on including ‘THE WRECKER.’

“Manistee turned out in numbers yesterday to see ‘The Wrecker,’ the made-at-home film, and three large audiences were delighted with the production. The sensation of seeing home people ‘pickfording’ around…was wholly agreeable.

“There is plot enough to ‘The Wrecker’ to make it a snappy bit of entertainment, which works to its natural conclusion in the Congregational church where W. A. Albertson, as the minister, united in marriage the happy young people. Then they are whirled away amid showers of rice, which is ‘The End.’

“Modification of the closing order issued yesterday by the board of health, was sought last night by Rev. J. M. Steffes…and Rev. Oscar R. Sonnemann… they asked the common council to allow the churches to hold services each Sunday of an hour’s duration. They set forth that the chance for contagion at church services was relatively small.

“…It was decided that any exceptions would precipitate an avalanche of requests, and so remove the purpose from the closing order.

“Dr. S. Szudrawski today reported that 12 new cases had been reported to him. This shows a decrease of 7 from yesterday’s total. Today’s cases presented no virulent form, it was states, while those of yesterday were, for the most part, serious. The decrease does not indicate a lessening of danger, for those variations were evident at the height of the epidemic before.

“The vaccine from the Mayo foundation…is holding out well. It had been Dr. King’s intention to suspend the work today, but as a number of people have not yet availed themselves of the opportunity it will be continued.

“The 200 Jackies who were on the MISSOURI, which cleared Manistee this morning, after laying in here yesterday and last night, did not want for entertainment, despite the ‘flu’ ban which was ordered.

“A committee from the city…explained the situation to Capt. Dority and made arrangements to transfer the Lyric films…to the boat. The matter was put to a vote of the Jackies, who decided they would prefer shore leave, and the girls of the city came to the rescue, with invitations to their houses. As a result a large number of the men spent enjoyable evenings, despite the cancellation of the dance.

“City Manager P. H. Beauvais will leave this afternoon for Detroit where he will spend Thanksgiving with his two children. He will return Friday.

“Revocation of the order requiring licenses to purchase explosives, or ingredients for the manufacture of explosives, has been received by county clerk Gus Papenguth from Clarence Hall, chief explosives engineer of the federal board. During the life of the order, the county clerk issued 90 licenses.

“THANKSGIVING. WITH the ending of the terrible struggle and days of strife that darkened the world for four long years, every heart overflows with sincere thankfulness.

“Humanity’s greatest crusade has been successfully waged and gloriously won. The world has been delivered from the menace of the force of evil and darkness and will engage in giving thanks with the same firm as did the Pilgrims who dedicated this day to their deliverance and birth of freedom.

“And what a feeling of pride comes to Americans here at home when we review the daring deeds of sacrifices and services of our brave boys who offered their all that justice and peace might be restored to all the world.

