City police investigating suspicious death

MANISTEE — The body of an 82-year-old man was found on Sunday afternoon at the Ninth Street boat launch in Manistee.

Public safety officers from the City of Manistee Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a body on Sunday; officers found the Manistee man deceased at the scene, according to a press release from Tim Kozal, director of public safety.

The case is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled today.

“The Manistee Department of Public Safety wishes to extend our condolences to the family,” said Kozal in the press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Manistee City Police Department at (231) 723-2533.

No further information was released at this time.