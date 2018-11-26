Lakers enter season as defending league champs

BEAR LAKE — Last year, Bear Lake boys basketball went 18-4 and won its first league title since 2008. The Lakers lost three starters from that team but still hope to make some noise in the West Michigan D League this season.

“We have a little bit of a younger team,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “I lost three starting seniors, so we’re kind of rebuilding a little bit and trying to work things out as we go. We don’t have a big squad. We’ve only got eight players. I moved one player up from the JV — a sophomore, Hunter Bentley — so he gave us our eight.”

Fortunately, the squad still has some key contributors from last year’s team. Trey Gilbert and Zach Belinsky are back and will serve as team captains this season. Waller will look to them to lead the Lakers on the hardwood.

“We know Gilbert is going to get his points,” Waller said. “He’s a first-team all-conference player from last year. He averaged 18 points per game. … We know other teams are going to key in on him and try to shut him down, so some other guys are going to have to step up and get the job done.

“Zach Belinsky, he’s my big guy down in the paint and he’s really been working hard,” Waller continued. “Him, along with Gilbert, are my two team captains. They’re both very vocal on the floor and good leaders.”

It won’t be a two-man show in Bear Lake, however, and Waller foresees all his players being able to step up and help the team win games.

“We have a new kid from Onekama, Bradley Novak, and he seems to be coming along pretty good,” Waller said. “He’s working his way in and getting to know our system a little bit. Reagan Merrill, he’s back. He was one of my starters last year. He’s usually up on the press. Tai Babinec, he’s kind of my backup point guard and my two guard. He’s showing some pretty good potential throughout the last couple weeks. He’s getting more aggressive.”

Waller is eager to get the season underway to see how the team’s newcomers adapt to playing at the varsity level.

“For these new guys coming up from JV, it’s different,” Waller said. “It’s a different speed and different physicality. They have to get to know that, get used to that. It’s tough to simulate that in practice, especially when you only have eight guys.

“I’m looking forward to starting the season, starting games, to really see what these guys can do and to have them get used to the way the varsity game is.”

Bear Lake enters the season as the reigning WMDL champion, but Waller anticipates the league being extremely competitive this year and a repeat is anything but assured.

“We won the conference last year and we’d like to defend that,” Waller said. “When you lost what we lost, we know it’s going to be tough to do. Our conference this year is going to be pretty strong. To win the conference is going to be a tough feat for us.”

Bear Lake’s season starts tonight with a game at Frankfort at 7:30 p.m.

“It is going to be a good test for us to kind of see where we’re at,” Waller said.