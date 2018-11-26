Looking Back for Nov. 27

20 YEARS AGO

Supianoski named first team Class B All-State

Adam Supianoski finished his career at Manistee High School by setting the single season rushing record, and today he was named to the first team Class B All-State team by the Associated Press. Supianoski was named as linebacker, not as a running back, to the all-state team. Manistee finished the 1998 season school rushing record with 1,560 yards on 156 carries. He also scored 20 touchdowns with 146 total points. Defensively, he made 122 tackles.

40 YEARS AGO

Pryor double feature

It’ll be a cold double feature this weekend at the Chippewa Drive-In…luckily warm heaters will be provided for the Richard Pryor double feature. “Which Way is Up” will be shown as the first feature with “Blue Collar” following. “Which” starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with “Blue Collar” starting at 8:45 p.m. “Which” will be repeated late Friday and Saturday.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum