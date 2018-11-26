Near & Farr Friends to host presentation for Portage Lake Harbor Commission

ONEKAMA — There will be a Portage Lake Harbor Commission presentation at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Onekama Township Hall.

Three members of the Harbor Commission will speak, including Denny Blue, Chuck May and Jim Mrozinski.

Over the past few years the Harbor Commission has been instrumental in getting state and federal agencies to evaluate the economic sustainability of the community. The Commission facilitated the evaluation of the Portage Lake channel which resulted in the award of over $6 million to repair the piers and dredge the channel.

Additionally, the Harbor Commission and Onekama have drawn the attention of the Michigan Port Collaborative for their participation in a state wide study to calculate the economic impacts of commercial and tourism/recreation assets of port systems.

The completion of this study by late fall 2018 will open potential funding opportunities for recreational ports that have “shelf ready” projects that will promote future economic growth opportunities. With the completion of the improvements to the Portage Lake Channel, Onekama will be in a position to leverage this federal and state funded asset to maximize requests for future funding within the community.

This will be the last Near & Farr Friends event for the calendar year.

Near & Farr Friends meets on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and lectures. Onekama Township Hall is located at 5435 Main St. (M-22). There is no charge to attend the presentation.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.