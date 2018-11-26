Opening of hospital’s Community Health Center pushed back

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital plans to open its new Manistee Community Health Center in early January.

The 45,000-square foot building will house several provider offices, as well as rehabilitation services and the hospital’s full-service fitness center. A partial occupancy permit is expected to be received that would allow the hospital to open Manistee Health and Fitness (formerly the Health Connection) as early as Dec. 14.

The January opening is about one month later than the originally scheduled date.

“The proper sequencing of projects is critical to the completion of the building,” explained James Barker, CEO of Manistee Hospital. “Setbacks beyond our control, compounded by weather and the hunting and holiday seasons, have necessitated changes to the contractors’ work dates and the delivery of equipment and supplies.”

While disappointed in the delay, Barker stresses that safety and quality are the hospital’s top priorities.

“We want to ensure everything is done right so our patients and staff can move into the safe, beautiful, state-of-the-art facility they deserve,” he said.

In addition to Manistee Health and Fitness, the new building will house Manistee General Surgery, Neurology, Orthopedics, and Urology, Rehabilitation Services (physical, occupational and speech therapies), and Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. A public open house will be scheduled for early in the new year.

The Manistee Medical Offices building, which experienced a fire in late August, is not expected to be able to reopen until spring. Originally remediation and reconstruction were only planned to take a few weeks.

“Remediation took longer than expected due to the quantity of soot throughout the building and a complicated HVAC system,” said Barker. The provider offices will continue to operate in temporary locations.