Send us your deer photos

MANISTEE COUNTY — Firearm deer hunting season ends on Nov. 30 and the News Advocate wants to help you show off your trophy buck.

Send in your deer photos, from bow or rifle season, to be published in a future edition of the News Advocate and possibly on Facebook. Please include your name, hometown and number of points on the deer. Email photos to advocate@pioneergroup.com.

Bow season picks back up from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1. The News Advocate will publish photos as they are submitted throughout these seasons.