$31 million more in refunds granted to Consumers Energy customers

By Taylor DesOrmeau

Citizen Patriot, Jackson, Mich.

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy natural gas customers will see a slight bill reduction starting in December, after a Michigan Public Service Commission ruling.

The average customer using 10,000 cubic feet per month will save $1.72 on monthly bills from December to May 2019, per the MPSC.

The bill reductions are due to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The reductions total $31 million, accounting for savings from the first six months of the new act in 2018. The MPSC approved $47.5 million in reductions for Consumers gas customers earlier this year, accounting for savings from July and the months following.

On the electric side, the MPSC approved $112.7 million in reductions earlier this year. A second reduction is still to be announced, Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler said.

“Federal income taxes are a significant component of the cost of providing energy service for energy providers such as Consumers Energy,” Wheeler said in an email.

The $191.2 million in gas and electric rate reductions are offset by $76.4 million in gas and electric increases the MPSC has approved for the utility earlier this year — although Consumers had requested more than $350 million in increases.

Through three quarters, Consumers has a net income of $549 million — more than $75 million higher than its next best year through three quarters since 2010.