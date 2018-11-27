Area schools preparing for Christmas concerts

MANISTEE — Nothing is more beautiful during the Christmas season than the sound of music as it puts everyone in the mood for holidays.

Every year the school districts in Manistee County ring in the season with band and choir concerts. However, it is hard to beat the cuteness of the elementary programs when students get to show their real excitement for the season by singing the traditional Christmas favorites.

Manistee Area Public Schools vocal music director Amanda Feyen said they have a full schedule of events planned for this holiday season.

“All of our events will be taking place again this year in the Manistee Middle/High School auditorium,” said Feyen.

For the elementary students that means at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 the kindergarten students will be putting a smile on everyone’s faces when they fill the stage for their annual sing. Following them on stage at 7 p.m. will be the first grade students.

One of the long standing traditions at these annual Christmas sings is there usually is a visit from that jolly old soul from the North Pole. Santa Claus stopping in to talk with the children is always the highlight for all the children and being that concert is a week before the big day, the auditorium should be buzzing with lots of holiday cheer.

The very next night, Dec. 18, will see Feyen direct the second grade students in a 6 p.m. concert. Once they finish their musical program the third grade will take their place on stage at 7 p.m. for their concert.

The music keeps flowing on Dec. 19 when the fourth grade holds their performance at 6 p.m. Later that evening the older students get a chance to shine in the spotlight as the seventh and eighth grade choir and high school choir will be performing in their annual holiday concert at 7 p.m.

Early in the month it will be the sweet sounds of the Manistee band program under the direction of Amanda Mack. The MAPS band has earned top honors for many years and always put on a great concert.

The fifth, sixth and seventh grade concert will take place at 7 p.m on Dec. 6 in the middle/high school auditorium. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 it will be the high school jazz and symphonic band taking their turn on stage with their holiday concert.

Manistee Catholic Central students will be marking the holidays with a band and holiday sing at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the school gymnasium. Students from all grade levels will be involved in the annual concert.

Bear Lake Schools will be striking up the band for their holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the school gym. Director Brenna Richardson has the 5th-12th grade band members preparing for a great performance that will include many traditional holiday favorites.

The very next night the gymnasium will have the sounds of the young voices filling it as at 7 p.m. the kindergarten to sixth grade students will be signing holiday songs in their annual Christmas sing.

Trinity Lutheran Schools has its regular school led Advent service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19. Teacher Tina Fisk said the children will lead the service.

“The students read and recite passages from the Bible including portions of the Christmas story from Luke 2,” said Fisk. “They will also sing several Advent and Christmas songs and sometimes we have student musicians who participate too.”

Kaleva Norman Dickson School’s band has a big concert planned as well.

“At 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 our fifth to 12th grade bands will be performing holiday favorites,” said band director Brenna Richardson.

KND’s elementary sing is still being put together and when it is finalized it will be announced in the News Advocate.

Onekama Consolidated Schools also plan to have a band concert at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. They also will be holding an elementary holiday sing at 6:30 p.m.on Dec. 17.