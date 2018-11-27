Looking Back for Nov. 28

40 YEARS AGO

Heritage Bazaar

The women of the First Congregational Church of Manistee prepared for the church’s Heritage Bazaar to be held at the church on Dec. 2. Proceeds from the bazaar will be used for church renovations and to help the church missions. Those helping yesterday were: Connie Erickson, Reatha Johnson, Flo Mahler and Susie Snyder.

60 YEARS AGO

Fisk’s birthday celebrated

Joseph Fisk’s 90th birthday anniversary was royally celebrated last Friday. Friends up and down River Street dropped into the Rack Store and interrupted Mr. Fisk at his work in the picture frame and window shade department to wish him a happy birthday. A huge birthday cake bought by the employees and quantities of coffee were enjoyed. At 7 o’clock the Elks Clown Band made a special trip downtown to serenade Mr. Fisk.

80 YEARS AGO

New auto bumping

The new auto bumping, repair and painting department opened by Kann & Co. will be managed by Ray Hallberg, who has come here from Detroit. Hallberg is a graduate of the Michigan Trade School of Detroit and worked in a large Detroit garage for several years.

Working upon land ice rink

Given favorable weather conditions, Manistee skaters will soon be making use of a land ice rink now being constructed under the direction of Jerry Bolstead, WPA recreational division supervisor. The rink is being built at the site of the former Marshall Field Factory off First Street. Arrangements are being made for the formation of hockey teams and time on the rinks will be set aside for these teams when they are organized.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum