Manistee Catholic Central first quarter honor roll

MANISTEE — The Manistee Catholic Central honor roll (grades 6-12) reflects a student’s accomplishments for each marking period and semester.

Students receiving an average of 3.0 or about with no grades lower than a “C” in each class will be listed on the honor roll. Students in grades 6-12 will be recognized for all A’s.

Those receiving and incomplete will not be listed on the honor roll. To be eligible for honor roll status a student must maintain acceptable citizenship in all classes as well.

The students who received all A’s in grades 6-12 include: Rachel Callesen, Ryker Capling, Rylee Feliczak, Lisa Giani, Brenna Johnson, Kaylyn Johnson, Nicole Kaminski, Grace Kidd, Abigail Logan, Brendan McComb, Mallory Meikle, Kyle Mikolajczak, Ben Newenhouse, Danielle Oleniczak, Max Papenfuss, Preston Picardat, Elena Pizana, Noah Popielarz and Plaine Ralph.

Others who received all A’s for the marking period were Alexander Shriver, John Slivka, Ava Star Chief, Leah Stickney, Macy Taylor, Ashley VanAelst, Greta Vitali, Ana Watkins, Kaya Watkins and Josephine Ziehm.

Students named to the honor roll with a 3.0 or above grade point average were Mateo Barnett, Lila-Ann Bechtel, Jenn Bialik, Michael Davis III, Heloise Decoster, Sean Dougherty, Taylor Esiline, Josephine Fischer, Madelyn Gunia, Mathew Gunia, Tyler Hallead, Henry Hybza, Peter Hybza, Ruthie Jados, Blake Johnson, Taryn Kempf, Elizabeth Logan, Kyle McLinden, Natalie McLinden, Ben McQueen, Nathan Oleniczak, Brayden Perkins, Jacob Pete, Lee Pizana, Holly Riley-Lampinen, Jorge Sanz Martinez, Christian Schramski, Austin Taylor, and Isabella Vasquez.