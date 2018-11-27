Onekama senior class completes etiquette course

ONEKAMA — A long-lasting tradition at Onekama Consolidated Schools is continuing for another year.

Beth McCarthy, a local business owner and former Onekama Schools teacher, principal, and superintendent, invites the senior class of Onekama every year to dine at Arcadia Bluffs, where she provides instruction on table manners and etiquette.

“Practicing social graces and dining etiquette in a lovely setting helps to prepare our students for the real-life experiences in their future,” explains McCarthy.

To prepare students for their meal at Arcadia Bluffs, McCarthy meets with the students in a series of etiquette classes. During these sessions, students learn how to properly shake someone’s hand, the proper placement of silverware and glasses on the table, and standing up to greet another person, among other things.

This unique learning experience has been offered to Onekama’s graduating class for 15 years. While they were there, students were greeted by Arcadia Bluffs general manager Bill Shriver, who set up a private dining experience for the class in a dining room so they could experience a lecture-like atmosphere while dining. Shriver also printed a special menu for the students as well as presenting a bogus bill for each student to determine the cost of the tip after their meal.

Additionally, Shriver speaks to the class about having confidence during the interview process, and he has shares what he looks for in a new employee. “We both emphasize how to present yourself for success,” says McCarthy.

Onekama senior Chloe Wisniski echoed her classmates in expressing the positive outcomes of the experience. “We all had a great time and we are very lucky that Mrs. McCarthy does this for us,” said Wisniski.

Those who say that the younger generation has no manners clearly has not met the seniors of Onekama Consolidated Schools.