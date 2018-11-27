Do we really need a lame duck session for either party?

When Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and the founders of this country framed the Constitution in 1789 things, were much different then they are today.

What they created back then was some pretty amazing documents that have endured for 229 years. There has been some challenges to what is in those documents and even one civil war, but the basic themes and foundation of what they created remain strong to this day.

The founding fathers always envisioned the Constitution to be a living document that would change over time which was a very good thing. We have seen that transpire on several occasions when times changed and things they put in no longer applied.

One of the things that those early Americans had no idea would transpire in this country back in 1789 was the instantaneous lines of communication and the ability to travel across the United States in mere hours.

So when they held the first elections it took weeks to find out who even won. There wasn’t a Wolf Blitzer of CNN wearing a patriot hat like Paul Revere letting the rural Americans in their log cabins know at 8:01 p.m. on election day who their next president, congressman or senator was going to be.

Hence they set up a several month time frame between the election and the taking of office that became known as the lame duck session. The 20th Amendment to the constitution in 1933 shortened this term as prior to that time new people were not sworn in until March.

Although that shortened the time frame between the exchanging of elected officials it really didn’t clear up a lot of the lame duck problems that still exist to this day between the November election to January swearing in time frame.

What has transpired today is regardless of what party is in power, the flurry of last minute partisan legislation that is often passed is done so for all the wrong reasons by legislators who are leaving office. In many instances it is to pay off political favors to those who supported them, and is always partisan to the hilt.

Like I said, both parties have been pulling this stunt at the state and national level for quite some time so this isn’t about finger pointing at one particular party.

It is one of the many reasons so many people are disgusted with the way government operates in this country.

People want to shout out “Hey, didn’t we just vote you out of office, because we didn’t like what you were doing?”

Some may try to argue this is valuable legislation, but the bottom line is if it was so important why did they wait until the last minute before they leave office to address it? Could it be they fear the opposing party is coming in and what they feel is important may not be so important to them?

More likely, it’s just more partisan politics.

Maybe it would be more feasible to eliminate the wrong reasons of lame duck legislation to say that anything passed has to have at least 25 percent support of the minority party. Or better yet shorten the time frame of lame duck once again.

The time from the first week of November to the first week of January still seems like much too long a period of time to have the changing of offices in today’s world.

I really don’t think any of the newly elected officials will be coming to Lansing or Washington by horse-pulled covered wagons and need weeks to arrive in town. Nor does it take nearly two months for newly elected congressional members to fill out a staff or term limited or non-elected ones to clear out an office as many of them know well before the election they are leaving.

What we usually get with lame duck legislation sessions is legislation that half of the people in the state or country dislike or don’t agree with in principal. I would bet if legislators wanted to they could probably come up with a plan to eliminate lame duck sessions, but I would also bet neither party really wants to do it.

The sad thing is it seems the only real losers are us — the people. No matter what party is in power, this last second, ill thought out legislation often falls short of accomplishing something good.

However, the odds are good that nothing is going to change with it any time in the near future and certainly not before I… see you next Wednesday.