Sabers look to bring balanced attack to the court

MANISTEE — Balance.

That’s going to be the key for Manistee Catholic Central boys basketball this season. Balance is what helped the Sabers go from a record of 1-19 to a record of 13-8, and balance is what MCC head coach Mike Feliczak hopes will help the program take another step forward this season.

“I think we’ll be real balanced, to be honest,” Feliczak said. “I think there are four guys out there that can score 10 points a night or more so I think we should have good balance. We had good balance last year and I’m looking for that again.”

The Sabers have an experienced nucleus as well as some gifted younger players which should make Manistee Catholic a threat in the West Michigan D League.

“We bring back a solid core of seniors that have played three years on the varsity level,” Feliczak said. “… Basically we’re five seniors, two juniors and two sophomores. We’re real excited about the returning seniors because three of them have played three years of varsity ball.

“We’ve got strong players from the junior and sophomore class.”

The Sabers will employ a deliberate style of play and lean heavily upon the defense which served them so well last season. On the other end of the court, ball movement will be the name of the game.

“Last year we played really good defense,” Feliczak said. “That’s what we harp on a lot around here: Defense. We’re not a team that’s going to go up and down the floor on a fast break, but we’re going to limit you to one shot per possession. That’s our goal.

“Offensively, we’re going to work the ball around and use our talent,” he continued. “We don’t have one go-to guy; we have three or four go-to guys.”

Feliczak expects the WMDL to be closely contested and feels there is no clear-cut favorite with regard to the league title.

“The league’s really balanced in my opinion,” Feliczak said. “Every coach would say you want to win the league and win a district and that’s certainly what we’re shooting for. Realistically, I think with the league being so balanced it’s going to be real interesting and I’m just hoping to get in the top three in the league and then shoot for a district title.”

The Sabers open their season at home against Onekama Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and make the short trip to Brethren to take on the Bobcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m.