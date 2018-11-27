Shorthanded Lakers fall to Frankfort in season opener

FRANKFORT — Bear Lake boys basketball opened its season on a sour note, falling 44-28 to Frankfort Tuesday as Trey Gilbert went out in the second quarter with a leg injury.

“We went into the thing kind of short-handed,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “I’ve got two starters out right now, and I lost my starting point guard right at the start of the second quarter. Trey went down with a leg injury. It would have been a struggle anyway, but losing Trey really hurt.”

The Lakers went into the locker room at halftime facing a 26-6 deficit but regrouped and had a much stronger showing in the second half.

“They were getting down on themselves and everything, but we can take this as a learning experience and start doing the things we need to do to prepare for our conference season coming up here,” Waller said. “We pointed out boxing out and all the little things that we need to work on more at practice.

“I told them, ‘Now is a good time to work on it,’” he continued. “’You’re playing against a pretty good team here, so do it.’ They all stepped up and did really well. I’m proud of the way those five played — especially in the second half.”

Tai Babinec led the Lakers with 13 points, six steals and one assist. Riccardo Girlanda chipped in with seven points, three steals and one block, Zach Belinsky had five points, a team-high 11 boards and one assist while Clark May recorded three points, four rebounds and two steals.

Bear Lake entered the fourth quarter trailing 39-15, but outscored the Panthers 13-5 in the last frame to reach the final score.

“Tai Babinec stepped into the point guard role and he did really well,” Waller said. “… We were down 26-6 at halftime. We kind of crawled in it a little bit. … I’m playing with five guys. Had no subs left. I have to get guys mended up and back in the mix here or we’re going to struggle.”

The Lakers next compete at home against Marion Friday at 7:30 p.m.