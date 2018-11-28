A cherished tradition

Crews prepare Manistee’s Christmas tree for upcoming parade

MANISTEE — Manistee’s Christmas tree has finally been cut down and transported, in preparation for the Victorian Sleighbell Parade on Dec. 8.

The city’s Christmas tree is a highlight of the holiday season, and is pulled down River Street during the parade with a lighting ceremony directly after it all wraps up.

On Wednesday morning, Jeff Mikula, director of the Department of Public Works, said the tree was cut town at Lighthouse Landings Condominiums, which donated this year’s tree. The 35 foot tall pine was set up in the Christian Faith Church Manistee parking lot at 55 Division St., where the parade lines up.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews could be seen lifting the tree into position to soon be decorated.

“Lighthouse landings donated last year’s tree and they are donating it again this year,” said Mikula. “It’s a good location for us because they’re landscaping trees, they are a good shape to use and it’s easy access for us with no overhead lines.”

Local businesses assisted with cutting down and transporting the tree on Wednesday morning.

“Zupin Crane has donated their services to pick up the tree, then we cut it and set it on a semi trailer,” he said. “Swidorski Trucking donated their services to haul it for us.”

Mikula said people call in throughout the year to offer a tree donation. The city will go through the list to find a perfect match.

“Usually people call in throughout the year and offer to donate a tree,” he said. “We compile a list throughout the year, then we go out and look for one that’s approximately the proper size, shape and in a safe location to get a crane in and out.”

City workers will begin decorating the tree on Thursday, adding lights to the festive display.

The Sleighbell parade — set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 along River Street — concludes in downtown’s west end near the fountain, with community caroling and lighting of the tree. There will also be a fireworks display.