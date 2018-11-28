America to perform at Little River Casino Resort

MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort recently announced the multiplatinum Gold Award winning

rock band, America will be performing.

Tickets for the performance, which will be held at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, are on sale now at the Little River Box Office, online at LRCR.com or by phone with Star Tickets at 800-585-3737.

The iconic classic-rock favorite America has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting more than 4 million in sales.

The Grammy Award winners’ widely renowned singles — including “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “I Need You,’ “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man” and “Lonely People” — were considered cornerstones of the 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

America has gained 1.4 Million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over 2 million streams. This includes “A Horse with No Name” (more than 42 million streams), “Sister Golden Hair” (more than 11 million streams) and “Ventura Highway” (more than 10 million streams).