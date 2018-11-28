Home / Entertainment / America to perform at Little River Casino Resort

America to perform at Little River Casino Resort

MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort recently announced the multiplatinum Gold Award winning

America will be performing at the Little River Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16. (Courtesy photo)

rock band, America will be performing.

Tickets for the performance, which will be held at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, are on sale now at the Little River Box Office, online at LRCR.com or by phone with Star Tickets at 800-585-3737.

The iconic classic-rock favorite America has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting more than 4 million in sales.

The Grammy Award winners’ widely renowned singles — including “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “I Need You,’ “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man” and “Lonely People” — were considered cornerstones of the 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

America has gained 1.4 Million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over 2 million streams. This includes “A Horse with No Name” (more than 42 million streams), “Sister Golden Hair” (more than 11 million streams) and “Ventura Highway” (more than 10 million streams).

 

Posted by MNA Staff

