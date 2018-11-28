Art institute continues to promote the work of local artists

MANISTEE — After nearly a quarter century of providing quality art programs to this area the Manistee County Art Institute (MAI) is working on what they plan to do in 2019.

MAI president Kerry Schubach said the group is talking about a variety of possible events, but have not finalized all the details. Over the past several years the group has held a variety of classes at their River Street location and hosted exhibits.

“We were hoping to hold a class that relates to Christmas,” said Schubach. “We had some problems, but are still trying to work out times and dates.”

The group is also looking ahead to hold their children’s show that features artwork of students throughout the county. The show used to be held around the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend celebration but MAI members felt there were too many things going on at the time.

“At our board meeting we moved the kid’s show to March because we figured it was just too much going on around town,” said Schubach.

In past years it was housed at Hardy Hall in the Ramsdell Theatre, but they are looking at several new options where they could hold it and the extra time will allow them to secure a location.

“We lined up a couple of possibilities, but we don’t have anything official yet,” said Schubach.

For a number of years the MAI has also given out scholarships to graduating seniors every spring. Last year they had two $500 scholarships they awarded and one for $250. Those getting the scholarships have to show some examples of their artwork, but they don’t have to be going to school to major in art.

“We plan to do that again this spring and we encourage the high school school students to apply,” said Schubach. “We will be releasing information in the upcoming months.”

Schubach said they plan to have their River Street gallery location open throughout the holiday season.

“We have the works of 20 local artists being displayed at this time,” said Schubach. “We have been at that location for four years and it has gotten better every year with the number of people coming in. We have a lot of one of a kind things that were made by local people.”

The group is looking toward holding its annual meeting in the upcoming months. It is at that annual meeting when they solidify what type of projects they hope to accomplish during the year.

“By law we are required to hold one every year because we are non—profit and I think we may do it around March and tie it right in with the student show,” said Schubach.

Schubach said there still is a strong love of art in Manistee County and that is why members of the MAI continue to strive to promote the local artists of this area.

“The art institute itself is not as important, as that is just an organization,” said Schubach. “Art itself is what is so important as it is creative thinking. It gives people the chance to feel important and like themselves for what they are doing.”

She said they hope to keep providing artists a source to show their works for many years to come.