BARGAINING TEAM: Munson nurses mark one year without contract

TO THE EDITOR:

On Oct. 26, 2018, the nurses at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital “celebrated” their one year anniversary of negotiating with the hospital.

Throughout the year we have received a lot of community support, from other local unions, businesses and community members who all understand how important our fight is to safe patient care for Manistee. Many of you came to our picket in May, cheered for us while we marched in the Manistee National Forest Festival Fourth of July parade, and have supported us by placing signs in your yards, signing petitions and other acts.

As winter is upon us, we also approach the one year mark of working under an expired contract. We continue to bargain with Munson Healthcare.

Our goal for our community is lower nurse turnover, a decreased reliance on temporary travel nurses and to increase the applications for nursing positions that have remained open for months. To do this requires competitive wages, better healthcare, improved respect and retention of retirement benefits.

Our local permanent nurses, who are highly trained, experienced and understand your needs are here for our community year round, every day.

Thank you to everyone, and we hope to see even more support in our many planned actions in the near future.

Bargaining team:

Kari Zoscsak, Michelle Rowe, Kristina Protasiewicz, Tonya Loredo, Ron Zajac, Brendan Straubel and Nikki Kott