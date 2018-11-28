Free HIV testing available for World AIDS Day

MANISTEE COUNTY — Dec. 1 marks the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day. Across the globe, this day offers an occasion to show support for those living with HIV and to remember those who have died from the infection.

Although antiretroviral therapy has transformed HIV from a nearly always fatal infection into a manageable chronic condition, HIV remains a global health threat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, worldwide approximately 36.9 million people were living with HIV, an estimated 940,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses, and about 1.8 million people were newly infected with HIV.

CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. About 1 in 7 people in the United States who have HIV don’t know they have it.

Individuals at high risk should get tested at least once a year. Those at high risk include individuals who have had sex with an HIV-positive partner, shared needles, had more than one sex partner since last HIV test, exchanged sex for drugs or money, been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, or men who have sex with men (MSM).

District Health Department #10 provides free, rapid HIV testing. This test is available year-round. Services are confidential, LGBTQ friendly, and no one will ever be denied service due to inability to pay. Call 888-217-3904, option #2 to make an appointment at your local DHD#10 office. Walk-ins welcome.