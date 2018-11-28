Looking Back for Nov. 29

40 YEARS AGO

Papers signed

D.H. Hardesty, president of the Manistee Forge Company, signed papers yesterday that will finalize the purchase of the Clark Equipment building in Eastlake. Ronald J. Smith, Vice President of Clark Equipment Company, and Andrew Michalco, Executive Vice President of Manistee Forge Corporation, observed the signing. The Forge plans to use the new building for the finishing, shipping and storage of raw materials, and for a new die shop. The facility should provide 50 to 100 jobs for the area.

60 YEARS AGO

Arcadia basketball team

Jack Brown and Carroll Gilbert are co-captains of this year’s Trojans. Carroll plays center and Jack plays guard. Louis Towsley plays forward or center. Other forwards are Bill Rubel, Robert Robbins and Wesley Hull. Steve Tondu’s position is guard. Lost by graduation form Coach Tim Quinn’s 1958 squad are Ron and Don Manke, Ken Olsen, Roger Belifuss and Jerry Tondu. Games scheduled outside the league are with St. Joseph, St. Mary’s Hannah, Buckley and Custer.

80 YEARS AGO

Deer season will come to close

The 1938 deer season will come to a close tomorrow night, with many Manistee hunters still without their bucks because shooting conditions failed to improve over the last week. The season so far has been marred by only one shooting accident in this county, that mishap causing the loss of a toe by a Copemish youth.

Elks memorial rites

Manistee Elks, like others throughout the entire nation, will pay tribute in memorial rites next Sunday to members of the local order who died during the past year. The impressive program that has been arranged will be under the direction of the Exalted Ruler Sam Chapman, Circuit Court Judge Max Neal, chaplain of the lodge, will offer the prayer, while the memorial address will be given by State Public Administrator Charles J. Dovel, past district deputy and exalted ruler.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum