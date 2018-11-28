Onekama eying district title defense

ONEKAMA — Last year, Onekama boys basketball finished 16-7 and captured its first district title since 2003 with a 47-45 win over Pentwater. Some critical pieces from that team are gone this season, but Onekama head coach Nathan Bradford thinks he may have the pieces to make a run at another district title.

“We graduated a few, but we have a lot of key pieces coming back,” Bradford said. “The nice thing is, a lot of the guys last year had a lot of experience. Even the kids who are coming up off the JV team I thought had a great season last year. We’ve got a good group of guys.”

The players are no strangers to winning, as the majority of the team played football in the fall and advanced all the way to the state finals. However, the extended postseason run cut into practice time and leaves Onekama playing catch-up.

“The main thing is, I just want to get them in here and get them working a little bit because I know they’ve been playing football,” Bradford said. “They just got done. … Hopefully, not having as much time in the gym so far, we can get the offense going and change speed a little bit.

“I have to get them in basketball shape,” he continued. “I know in football, they have different gear. And hopefully we can have as much success as they did on the football field.”

The Portagers don’t have a lot of height, but could compensate for it with speed and athleticism. Bradford looks for Onekama to play team basketball and out-hustle the opposition.

“I know the guys like to get out and run,” Bradford said. “We have a little bit of quickness. Hopefully, size-wise, I think we should be able to hold our own. I know we might be a little undersized, but the nice thing is the guys work hard and I think a little bit of effort helps out, so I think defensively we should be pretty strong.

“We have a few shooters coming back,” he continued. “The nice thing with the group of guys I have, I think they will do a great job sharing the basketball.”

Onekama plays in the competitive Northwest Conference and the Portagers will be facing stiff competition night in and night out throughout the season.

“I know the Northwest last year was extremely tough,” Bradford said. “This year I know we’re going to have a lot of tough competition going in. The main thing I always tell the guys is take care of business on the defensive end. Make it tough for the opponents.”

Taylor Bennett and Ben Acton are familiar faces from last year’s squad and are expected to be key contributors for the team.

“Taylor played a lot of big minutes for us last year,” Bradford said. “Ben Acton played a lot. We lost a few key players, but I think the guys who are coming up off the JV and a couple of guys who were on the team last year should slide right into the spots and contribute this year.”

Whether or not the delayed start of basketball practice hampers the Portagers early on remains to be seen. However, a strong finish can be much more important than a strong start. The Portagers should be able to improve throughout the course of the season and possibly defend their district title.

“Winning the conference is a big goal, but usually the Northwest is pretty tough,” Bradford said. “Hopefully we’re up there in the top of the conference. Usually we always set a goal to try to take care of business in non-conference games, also. Win those and then hopefully — last year was the first year we won a district in a while.

“Hopefully, we build momentum and click at the right time and hopefully we can get everything going and bring another district title home.”

The Portagers’ season tips off today at Manistee Catholic Central at 7:30 p.m.